Paul Chryst on Skyler Bell, inside linebackers, return of Chez Mellusi
MADISON -- Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst met with reporters following the team's sixth practice of fall camp.
RELATED: Fall Camp practice report: Position groups still being sorted out I Cam Large, Spencer Lytle not on fall camp roster I Quarterback Graham Mertz working on consistency heading into fall camp | Return to roster 'a long time coming' for Wisconsin safety Titus Toler | Competition at tackle, depth at center highlight shuffle on offensive line | RB Braelon Allen on lofty expectations heading into the 2022 season
