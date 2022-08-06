 RB Braelon Allen on the lofty expectations heading into the 2022 season
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-08-06 06:43:41 -0500') }} football Edit

RB Braelon Allen on lofty expectations heading into the 2022 season

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz
Editor
@McNamaraRivals
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

MADISON - Wisconsin tailback Braelon Allen addressed local media on Tuesday at Camp Randall Stadium.

RELATED: Notes: Chryst ready for fall camp, sees competition throughout roster | Wisconsin student athletes taking calculated approach towards NIL | In photos: Wisconsin Badgers 2022 Media Day | Wisconsin Fall Camp Report No. 1: Camp kicks off in Madison | Wisconsin cornerbacks embracing competition, comradery heading into camp |

FREE trial offer to BadgerBlitz.com through the month of August!
FREE trial offer to BadgerBlitz.com through the month of August!

_________________________________________________

*Chat about this article in The Badgers' Den

*Check out our videos, interviews, and Q&As on our YouTube channel

*Subscribe and listen to the BadgerBlitz.com podcast (as seen on Apple, Google, Spotify and wherever you listen to podcasts)

*Follow us on Twitter: @McNamaraRivals, @TheBadgerNation, @RaulV45, @pete_brey12

*Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}