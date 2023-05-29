CORNERBACK KAJ SANDERS

Top 10: Miami (FL), North Carolina, Penn State, South Carolina, Wisconsin, Maryland, Michigan State, Notre Dame, Rutgers and Syracuse Official visits: Wisconsin (May 30), South Carolina (June 2), North Carolina (June 9), Miami (June 19), Penn State (June 23) The Word: Kaj Sanders picked up an offer from Wisconsin just prior to the coaching transition from Jim Leonhard to Luke Fickell. The three-star prospect from New Jersey has official visits lined up to Wisconsin, South Carolina, Penn State, North Carolina and Miami. He will announce his commitment on July 30. "I haven't been there (Wisconsin) yet so I haven't see the facilities or the campus in person," Sanders told BadgerBlitz.com. "Based on what they've told me, they seem like they have great people there who will really care for me. They can develop me into a better player and a better man. Early prediction: Penn State

OUTSIDE LINEBACKER ANELU LAFAELE

Top 4: Arizona State, Hawaii, Washington and Wisconsin Official visits: Arizona State (May 19), Wisconsin (June 2), Hawaii (June 9), Washington (June 23) The Word: Anelu Lafaele was a top priority for the previous coaching staff at Wisconsin, and that interest has carried over under Luke Fickell. The three-star prospect from Hawaii is focused on four schools with a commitment date set for July 11. The Badgers would love to pair Lafaele with current commit Thomas Heiberger in this cycle. Hawaii natives and St. Louis alumni Nick Herbig and Kamo'i Latu have both been in contact with the three-star prospect. So, too, has Trech Kekahuna, who signed with UW in December. "Every day we're in contact with those guys," Lafele said. "Trech transferred back to St. Louis (from Bishop Gorman in Nevada) and we're in contact every single day about Wisconsin. He's telling me about the future schedule they have and how excited he is to get there. He wants me to join him. "Trech and I are really close and I've know him since I was in sixth grade. We've been playing together for a long time and we have a great friendship. He tells me that Wisconsin is a great place and I won't find that kind of energy at any other school. I just have to keep my faith in the path that is ahead of me." Early prediction: Wisconsin

DEFENSIVE END HANK WEBER