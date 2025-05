Prior to coach E.J. Whitlow popping into Archbishop Ryan High School in Philadelphia, 2027 defensive lineman Stanley Montgomery didn't hold a Big Ten offer.

That changed when he was about to leave school Wednesday — Montgomery was called downstairs, met Whitlow and the coach extended him an offer to Wisconsin.

“Definitely feels great," he told BadgerBlitz.com. “He’s trying to build the 2027 class, trying to get good athletes, people who can move. He was telling me I’m the right person for that.”