With National Signing Day quickly approaching, BadgerBlitz.com takes a look back at Wisconsin's special teams recruiting over the last five years during Paul Chryst 's tenure.

The Badgers sent out a full scholarship to Adam Stack, the younger brother of Ryan Stack, a member of the Badgers' swim team at the time. Considered one of the top kicking and punting prospects in the 2017 class, Stack eventually committed to Oregon. With that, UW added in-state kicker Collin Larsh as a preferred walk-on. The former Monona Grove prospect has been Wisconsin's top place kicker in 2020.

Adam Bay, who played in the Under Armour All-American Game, flipped from Missouri to Wisconsin in this class. He is a four-year starter at long snapper for the Badgers. A former soccer standout at Madison East, Conor Schlichting also joined the program as a preferred walk-on and is currently No. 2 on the depth chart at punter.