Wisconsin signed three scholarship prospects from inside the state - Julius Davis, Keeanu Benton and Leo Chenal - during college football's early signing period this month. With that in mind, BadgerBlitz.com takes a look ahead at who could be in the same position a year from now in the 2020 cycle.

Note: Prospects are listed in no specific order. This is the second installment in a two-part series. ***PART ONE***

No. 1: Offensive tackle Trey Wedig (Kettle Moraine)

Committed to: Wisconsin The word: Trey Wedig, a 6-foot-7, 302-pound four-star offensive tackle from Kettle Moraine High School, chose UW over offers from Iowa State, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Syracuse and USC this fall. Ultimately, his decision came down to the Badgers and Irish. "I think it was relationships more than anything," Kettle Moraine head coach Justin Gumm told BadgerBlitz.com. "I think the whole time it was really a two-horse race even though he had all the offers that he did. He really liked Notre Dame and he really liked Wisconsin. With Notre Dame, the big draw there is obviously the academic side of things, the networking, resources and prestige. "But in the end it was the relationships that he built with Wisconsin and the coaching staff. Their consistency and how adamant they were about him being a Badger really stood out. Their staff has been phenomenal with our staff and our kids. They are very genuine and Trey felt they cared about him as a human being and not just a football player." The Rivals100 prospect is the No. 1 ranked in-state recruit in the 2020 class.

No. 2: Offensive tackle Jack Nelson (Stoughton)

Committed to: Wisconsin The word: Jack Nelson took an unofficial visit to Wisconsin in the fall of 2017, where he became the first in-state prospect in the 2020 class to earn an offer from the Badgers. And shortly after the Vikings' season ended, Nelson became commit No. 1 for Wisconsin in the 2020 cycle. "Jack, obviously with his dad having played there, grew up going to a lot of Badger games, so it was a no-brainer for him," Stoughton head coach Dan Prahl told BadgerBlitz.com. "That's where he's always wanted to play college football. Once they offered, it was pretty much a done deal."

No. 3: Lineman Ben Barten (Stratford)

Committed to: Wisconsin The word: At 6-foot-6 and 255 pounds, Ben Barten is currently being recruited as a "jumbo athlete" by the Wisconsin coaching staff. Assistants on both sides of the ball - offensive line coach Joe Rudolph and defensive line coach Inoke Breckterfield - were able to evaluate the three-star prospect from Stratford High School during camp this past summer. "As far as position they said it’s just a lineman thing, so it’s undecided and I'm unsure at the moment," Barten told BadgerBlitz.com. "I don't have a preference at all - I just want to play. The feedback from the coaches has been very positive. They like what they have seen from my film and it's awesome when I get to talk to them in person." Offensively, Barten, who is also a standout basketball player, looks like a potential left tackle because of his footwork and athletic ability. He moves well, has good bend and gets out to the second level, a big reason why Barten's high school coach, Jason Tubbs, thinks he could play multiple spots on the offensive line. "You think tackle for Ben, but I also think he could play guard or center in college because he reminds me a lot of (Tyler) Biadasz when we played against him at Amherst," Tubbs told BadgerBlitz.com. "He's just a very athletic kid with a high motor. Wisconsin can put him wherever they need him. "Ben has a really high football IQ with a great motor. When you see his tape this year, you'll see him chase down guys 30 or 40 yards down the field on defense. As an offensive lineman, he's very physical and finishes all his blocks. He'll be good on either side."

No. 4: Defensive lineman Michael Lois (Elkhorn)