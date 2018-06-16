Friday, Logan Wilson , a 2020 defensive end from Kimberly High School, put in a strong showing in front of Badgers' position coach Inoke Breckterfield , as well as in-state recruiter Chris Haering.

One of the top performers at Wisconsin's third and final camp of the summer came from the state's top football program.

"I feel like it went really well," Wilson told BadgerBlitz.com. "I felt good going in and was ready to show off what I had. Starting with the warm-up, I knew it was going be a good day.

"Coach Nokes (Breckterfield) told me he liked my ability to step in against any opponent, even if I was outsized, and that I didn’t mind getting dirty and being scrappy. Coach (Aairon) Savage from Northern Iowa gave me a card and told me he’d like to keep in touch as well."

Wilson, a 6-foot-4, 240-pound prospect, is hoping to hear more from Wisconsin during his junior season. The Badgers currently have three former Papermakers on the current roster: Logan Bruss, Danny Vanden Boom and Boyd Dietzen.

"I like the way the camp was set up and they definitely worked us - I’d definitely consider Wisconsin as a potential school," Wilson said. "The coaches were all very nice. As far as the interest I’m not absolutely sure, but I think they’ll be in contact and watching to see how the upcoming season goes for me.

"I’ve always been a Badger fan growing up. Being a kid from Wisconsin, it only made sense."

This spring, Wilson picked up an early offer from Iowa. He's also hearing from Minnesota, Northern Illinois and Purdue.

"The Iowa offer was really exciting for me, and I knew it was something that I couldn’t let get to my head," Wilson said. "I saw it as something to make me step up my game and continue to strive to better myself.

"I’m attending my third and final camp for the summer at Iowa on the (June) 24th. As far as visits, I haven’t scheduled any more."

This fall, Wilson figures to play a much larger role on a Kimberly team looking to continue the nation's longest winning streak, which is currently in tact at 70 games.

"We're not naive and we know anything can happen," Wilson said. "But we’re going to be confident going into the season in what we have and what we can do. We’ve been doubted before, but you better bet we’re going to come out strong and do what we can stay above."