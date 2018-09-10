Kettle Moraine head coach Justin Gumm was a bit surprised when he received a text message from Wisconsin offensive coordinator Joe Rudolph less than an hour after the Badgers' victory over New Mexico on Saturday.

Not surprised by the message but perhaps the timing, as he found out his star offensive lineman Trey Wedig had made his college decision.

"To be honest, I got a text from coach Rudolph even before I got a text from Trey, and we keep in pretty close contact about that stuff," Gumm told BadgerBlitz.com. "It was probably 30 minutes after the game and that's when Trey started to call his family.