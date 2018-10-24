Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-10-24 06:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

In-state WR Chimere Dike gets his first look at Wisconsin

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz.com
@McNamaraRivals
Editor
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

One of the most productive skill players in the state got his first look at Wisconsin this past weekend.

Saturday, Chimere Dike, who had 79 receptions for 1,091 yards and 12 touchdowns for Waukesha North this fall, took in the Badgers' win over Illinois.

Ztzn30jn7na8das8x67e
Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer
premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}