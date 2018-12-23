Wisconsin signed three scholarship prospects from inside the state - Julius Davis, Keeanu Benton and Leo Chenal - during college football's early signing period this month. With that in mind, BadgerBlitz.com takes a look ahead at who could be in the same position a year from now in the 2020 cycle. Note: Prospects are listed in no specific order. This is the first in a two-part series, which will conclude Monday.

No. 11: Offensive lineman Sean Timmis (Marquette University)

In the mix: Brown, Central Michigan, Columbia, Georgetown, Miami (OH), Notre Dame, Northwestern, Notre Dame, Air Force, Northern Illinois, Army and Wisconsin, among others The word: The Wisconsin coaching staff has already taken advantage of a deep group of junior offensive linemen from inside the state with early commitments from Trey Wedig (Kettle Moraine), Ben Barten (Stratford) and Jack Nelson (Stoughton). Another from that group to keep an eye is Sean Timmis, a 6-foot-5, 260-pound prospect from Marquette University High School who was on campus this fall for an unofficial visit. "Our relationship is pretty good," Timmis told BadgerBlitz.com. "Coach Rudolph and I coordinated over Twitter after the visit and he said he loved meeting me. He can’t wait to come visit me at school and he wants to talk later this week. I love his coaching style and how he crafts his linemen. "I talked with some of their staff and they told me I’ll be invited up for basketball games, hockey games, junior days and they also said they would have me up to workout with Coach Rudolph this summer." Timmis, an all-conference selection, helped Marquette to a 12-1 finish in 2018.

No. 12: Quarterback Johnny Kelliher (Waukesha North)

In the mix: Iowa State, Iowa, Wisconsin, Illinois State, Northern Illinois and Central Michigan The word: Waukesha North's Johnny Kelliher, who has a big-time weapon in receiver Chimere Dike, is an in-state quarterback to keep an eye on this off-season. The 6-foot-4, 190-pound junior, who passed for 2,273 yards and 19 touchdowns in nine games this past fall, has already taken an unofficial visit to Iowa State.

No. 13: Wide receiver Roby Symdon (Arrowhead)

In the mix: Wisconsin, Iowa, Michigan State, Central Michigan, Western Michigan, Yale and Harvard The word: A handful of schools are showing early interest in Roby Symdon, who had 23 receptions for 409 receiving yards and four touchdowns as a junior. The Arrowhead standout took an unofficial visit to Wisconsin this fall. "The visit in October was a great experience and I really enjoyed talking with the coaches," Symdon told BadgerBlitz.com. "I’m really looking forward to a junior day in January as well."

No. 14: Offensive tackle Tanner Wigand (Manitowoc Lutheran)