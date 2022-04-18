Four thoughts after Wisconsin's fourth week of spring practices

Even with significant chunk of its 2021 roster at wide receiver having departed (either exhausting eligibility or entering the transfer portal), there is optimism with this group and its potential. Chimere Dike is the No. 1 receiver at the moment, and assistant coach Alvis Whitted told reporters on Friday that the Waukesha, Wis., native is his Swiss Army knife in being able to to do everything asked within the position.

Who can emerge besides Dike has been a storyline this spring, and Whitted expects opponents to try to neutralize the third-year Badger until others in the room can display the ability to make plays.

"I certainly anticipate that, but I also relish it because that's what this time is for," Whitted said. "That's what spring ball is for. It's an evaluation time to really see who's the next guy, who's the one that's going to step up and show that they can complement him as well. And it's in his great because every one of these guys has a different skill set, and they bring a lot to the table.

"We have four more opportunities to just continue to see who can who can retain, who can carry over, who can be consistent. So I'm really excited, I really am. This is very refreshing to have a room full of guys that again love each other, that they want to play for each other, that are very selfless, but are willing. And they're doing a great job so far."

Whitted believes there will be more than one possibility to help complement Dike as well.