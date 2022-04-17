 Wisconsin Football: Spring Practice Q&A podcast
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-04-17 06:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

PODCAST: Wisconsin Spring Football Q&A Part 3

Jake Kocorowski • BadgerBlitz
Senior Writer
@JakeKoco
Senior Writer, BadgerBlitz.com -- part of the Rivals.com network; Co-Author, Walk-On This Way; Galatians 5:22-23

The BadgerBlitz.com podcast returns with our third installment of our spring football Q&A series. This episode breaks down the following questions asked on Twitter:

*A health update on running back Isaac Guerendo

*Discussions about the quarterback spot and Graham Mertz

*Who I would put as his top three wide receivers at the moment

*Vocal leaders on the team

LISTEN TO THE FULL EPISODE HERE

Wisconsin wide receiver Keontez Lewis
Wisconsin wide receiver Keontez Lewis (Jake Kocorowski)

_________________________________________________

*Chat about this article in The Badgers' Den

*Check out our videos, interviews, and Q&As on our YouTube channel

*Subscribe and listen to the BadgerBlitz.com podcast (as seen on Apple, Google, Spotify and wherever you listen to podcasts)

*Follow us on Twitter: @McNamaraRivals, @JakeKoco, @TheBadgerNation, @RaulV45

*Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}