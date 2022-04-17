PODCAST: Wisconsin Spring Football Q&A Part 3
The BadgerBlitz.com podcast returns with our third installment of our spring football Q&A series. This episode breaks down the following questions asked on Twitter:
*A health update on running back Isaac Guerendo
*Discussions about the quarterback spot and Graham Mertz
*Who I would put as his top three wide receivers at the moment
*Vocal leaders on the team
