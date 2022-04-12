Wisconsin Spring Practice No. 10 Recap: Two linebackers intrigue

MADISON, WIS. -- Wisconsin needs to replace contributions at three key linebacker spots heading into the 2022 season. So far this spring, different candidates have arisen to stand out on the inside and off the edge for the Badgers. That continued early this week inside the McClain Center.

BadgerBlitz.com breaks down our observations and the notable events that took place during UW's 10th session of spring ball on Tuesday morning. As a disclaimer, these respective recaps highlight just one practice and do not wholly encompass players' entire performances. For that matter, this time from late March through late April allow the staff and players to test their limits, so mistakes can happen without immense penalty.

Here are our thoughts from Tuesday.