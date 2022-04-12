Wisconsin Spring Practice No. 10 Recap: Two linebackers intrigue
MADISON, WIS. -- Wisconsin needs to replace contributions at three key linebacker spots heading into the 2022 season. So far this spring, different candidates have arisen to stand out on the inside and off the edge for the Badgers. That continued early this week inside the McClain Center.
BadgerBlitz.com breaks down our observations and the notable events that took place during UW's 10th session of spring ball on Tuesday morning. As a disclaimer, these respective recaps highlight just one practice and do not wholly encompass players' entire performances. For that matter, this time from late March through late April allow the staff and players to test their limits, so mistakes can happen without immense penalty.
Here are our thoughts from Tuesday.
Key Observations
*Wisconsin inside linebackers coach Bill Sheridan mixed up the order of his room on Tuesday. Tatum Grass and Jordan Turner received first-up reps as a tandem, which were then followed by pairings that included Jake Chaney/Jake Ratzlaff and Maema Njongmeta/Bryan Sanborn and Njongmeta/Spencer Lytle. We will see if those combinations continue later this week on Thursday and Saturday.
*Turner stood out, based on BadgerBlitz.com's unofficial notes, generating pressure in the backfield for at least one would-be sack and getting to running back Braelon Allen on a couple of his runs.
*At outside linebacker, C.J. Goetz and Darryl Peterson worked as the first-up duo. The former registered a nice would-be pressure off the right side during an 11-on-11 period that forced a Graham Mertz throwaway.
*Peterson's presence around the quarterback showed on Tuesday morning with at least a couple of pressures. The Akron, Ohio native also recorded a sack with a nice move to work on the inside during a 9-on-9 period, and we also credited him with a tackle for loss or no gain on a Julius Davis run.
