Wisconsin Spring Football Practice No. 11 Recap: The grind continues

MADISON, WIS. -- While a gusty Madison saw winds pick up around and outside of campus on Thursday, Wisconsin started the final third of its spring football schedule inside the cozy confines of the McClain Center. A second-year wide receiver impressed with his ability to get open, while the defense emerged during red zone work during the morning session.

BadgerBlitz.com breaks down our observations and the notable events that took place during UW's 11th practice of spring ball. As a disclaimer, these respective recaps highlight just one session and do not wholly encompass players' entire performances. For that matter, this time from late March through late April allows the staff and players to test their limits, so mistakes can happen without immense penalty.

Here are our thoughts from Thursday.

