Wisconsin Spring Football Practice No. 11 Recap: The grind continues
MADISON, WIS. -- While a gusty Madison saw winds pick up around and outside of campus on Thursday, Wisconsin started the final third of its spring football schedule inside the cozy confines of the McClain Center. A second-year wide receiver impressed with his ability to get open, while the defense emerged during red zone work during the morning session.
BadgerBlitz.com breaks down our observations and the notable events that took place during UW's 11th practice of spring ball. As a disclaimer, these respective recaps highlight just one session and do not wholly encompass players' entire performances. For that matter, this time from late March through late April allows the staff and players to test their limits, so mistakes can happen without immense penalty.
Here are our thoughts from Thursday.
RELATED: Wisconsin Spring Practice No. 10 Recap: Two linebackers intrigue |
Key Observations
*Wide receiver Skyler Bell stood out for the offense on Thursday, hauling in more than a handful of receptions. He also utilized his feet for significant yardage on an end around as well. The redshirt freshman could have added a couple more to his name by creating separation, but there appeared to be overthrows. Reporters receive the opportunity to speak with the wide receivers coach Alvis Whitted and his room next week, and BadgerBlitz.com plans on asking about where Bell and the group stands.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news