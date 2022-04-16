Wisconsin Spring Practice No. 12 Recap: Four Weeks Finished

*A couple of deep touchdown passes from Wisconsin's backup quarterbacks highlighted some offensive explosion on Saturday. In with the second-team/reserves, Deacon Hill launched a touchdown pass to wide receiver Markus Allen who ran underneath it perfectly for the score of about 50-ish yards. Chase Wolf, later on during another team segment, aired out a throw of around 50-55 yards that was grabbed by wide receiver Dean Engram for a score. For the second aforementioned pass, there was some pressure in the backfield, and it was debatable if the defender would have knocked the ball out of the air, but the pass got there for six against backups on defense.

*Allen scored two touchdowns on the day. The other came during red zone 11-on-11 work where Wolf found him for a score. BadgerBlitz.com had him with at least a handful of receptions on the day in a really good performance.

*Wolf arguably looked his best this spring with his performances against the second-team defenses. Those two touchdown passes, along with one rep where he manuevered well in the pocket before a completion to Engram, popped out the most. He also led the longest drive of the day against backups as well.

*Wide receiver Skyler Bell continues to stand out with the way Wisconsin's quarterbacks are targeting him, and the receptions he caught on Saturday.

*Tight end Jack Pugh looked good during one particular drive when the second-team offense worked against the reserves on defense. The redshirt freshman caught four passes on the drive that eventually stalled, but the former four-star recruit looked solid in those

*Braelon Allen is still Braelon Allen. The 6-foot-2, 240-pound sophomore tailback reeled off a nice run during the second segment of 11-on-11 team work. Riley Mahlman was in as a jumbo tight end, and Allen found a hole, cut and burst through for a would-be long touchdown. It also helped that the referee acted as an extra blocker for safety John Torchio.

*Allen also reeled a one-handed catch out of the backfield from a Graham Mertz throw later during a red zone 11-on-11 period, which he then took to the house for an apparent touchdown (the coaches had the field goal/extra point team come out immediately thereafter).