Five things that stood out at Saturday’s practice

Overall, the defense looked more cohesive than the offense for much of the team sessions on Saturday. They controlled the line of scrimmage more often than not, putting constant pressure in the faces of Graham Mertz, Chase Wolf and Deacon Hill. Braelon Allen was largely bottled up. On the first play of 11-on-11, Allen was stuffed for a big tackle-for-loss by a committee of defenders. Keeanu Benton had a notable stop against Allen, fighting through blocks and engulfing the halfback in the backfield.

The cornerbacks also came to play. Jay Shaw had a fantastic lunging swat to deny Mertz’s pass in team sessions. Semar Melvin, who was running with the second team, also had a great PBU, fighting through the body of the receiver to force an incompletion.

The offense was able to settle down in the second round of 11-on-11’s, finding more of a rhythm passing the ball and holding up in protection better. Regardless, the defense won the day.