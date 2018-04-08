More Spring Camp Coverage: ($) What Stood Out: Day 9 / WATCH: Paul Chryst Press Conference / ($) Practice Report: Day 9 ($) What Stood Out: Day 8 ($) Practice Report: Day 8 / ($) Lyles honing his craft / ($) Practice Report: Day 7 / The Big 3: Badgers set to resume spring camp / Van Lanen getting plenty of reps / Spring Camp Mailbag

MADISON, Wis. – When the Wisconsin Badgers kick off their 2018 season on Aug. 31 against Western Kentucky their offensive depth chart will be filled with familiar faces. With Alex Hornibrook back at quarterback, running back Jonathan Taylor looking to build off of a stellar freshman season, and the entire offensive line eligible to return in 2018, it should be business as usual for the Badgers as they try and turn that experience into a productive season.

Tight end is the only glaring exception, where the Badgers will have to replace departing senior Troy Fumagalli – who played in 52 games for UW over the last four years and was Wisconsin’s primary receiving tight end in each of the last three seasons after Sam Arneson graduated in 2014.

