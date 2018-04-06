MADISON, Wis. - Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst spoke with local media members on Friday night after his team wrapped up their first week of practice since returning from spring break. The Badgers scrimmaged for about an hour in the McClain Center, and Chryst said that he liked the energy his team showed during the scrimmage and through the week as a whole.

"I thought this week was a good week, overall," Chryst said in his opening statement. "I think the guys came back from spring break and kind of got back in to the rhythm of it. We've got to make sure we take advantage of the next six practices that we've got, but I thought there were some great teaching moments. We've just got to keep getting better."

Video of Chryst's availability is courtesy of UWBadgers.com.