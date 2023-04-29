1. Wisconsin picked up five commitments in April

Wisconsin started spring camp with three commitments, a list that included Robert Booker, Grant Stec and Mabrey Mettauer. The Badgers more than doubled that number with five pledges in the month of April.

Derek Jensen, a four-star in-state tackle from Arrowhead High School, got the ball rolling with his decision on April 2. The 6-foot-7, 330-pound prospect started to trend in the Badgers' direction after he made visits to Madison on 3/25 and 4/1.

"Everything that he was looking for finally came together," Arrowhead head coach Matt Harris told BadgerBlitz.com. "This new staff is a group that he formed a great connection with, and he also found a great school and a family feel at Wisconsin. On a smaller scale, I think Arrowhead is very similar to Wisconsin and I think he found that same feeling that he gets at home with Arrowhead. That’s ultimately what he was looking for the most and it all came together for him."

The next two dominos to fall were at linebacker when Thomas Heiberger, who projects to play on the outside, and Landon Gauthier, who is expected to start in the middle, committed to the Badgers. The staff is likely looking to add at least one more scholarship player at each spot this summer.

"Tommy went there for a game-day visit, and that was with the old coaching staff," Jefferson head coach Vince Benedetto told BadgerBlitz.com. "He was high on them to begin with, and then when he got a chance to meet Coach (Luke) Fickell and Coach (Matt) Mitchell, he was able to build a great connection with them. He loves the vision that they have and I think he's a really good fit at Wisconsin.

"I think Wisconsin separated with the location, the coaches there and the relationships that he had. From the beginning I think that was his top school and that's where he ended up."

The staff closed out the month with an addition at wide receiver and safety. A three-star prospect from Illinois, Kyan Berry-Johnson was arguably the top wide out on UW's recruiting board. On the other side of the ball, Kahmir Prescott committed to the Badgers over scholarships from Penn State, Michigan State, Pittsburgh and Nebraska.

"Coach Hitsch (Colin Hitschler) has been recruiting our school for a long time as a local guy," former Northeast head coach Eric Clark told BadgerBlitz.com. "He's made Kahmir a top priority and he has a proven track record with what they've done at Cincinnati with defensive backs. They did special things there and they were competing with SEC schools in terms of having top DBs drafted in the last four or five years. That's kind of unheard of at a school like Cincinnati."