Derek Jensen, an in-state prospect from Arrowhead High School, was someone the previous coaching staff at Wisconsin was plenty familiar with.

But it took a coaching change from Paul Chryst to Luke Fickell - and possibly a shift in offensive philosophy - for the four-star tackle to jump up the Badgers' recruiting board.

Jensen picked up an offer from UW during a visit in late January and took two more trips to Madison (March 25 and April 1) before he announced his commitment on Sunday afternoon.