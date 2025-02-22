Preview: No.11 Wisconsin Hosts Oregon in first Big Ten Meeting

Oregon (19-8, 9-7 Big Ten) vs. No.11 Wisconsin (21-5, 11-4 Big Ten) Date/Time – Saturday, February 22, 11 a.m. Arena – Kohl Center (17,071) Television – FOX (Brandon Gaudin and LaPhonso Ellis) Radio – Badgers Radio Network (Matt Lepay and Brian Butch), Sirius 83, stream online on iHeartRadio. Series – Wisconsin leads 6-3 (Wisconsin leads 1-0 in Madison) Last Meeting – Wisconsin won, 61-58, on March 21, 2023, in Eugene, Ore. Follow Online: The Badgers' Den Twitter: @Badger_Blitz Betting line: Wisconsin - 8.5

Oregon forward L k Wur and center Nate Bittle guard Wisconsin forward Steven Crowl as the Oregon Ducks host Wisconsin in the 2023 NIT Quarterfinals (Photo by Ben Lonergan/USA Today Network)

Projected Starting Five (Wisconsin) No. WISCONSIN HT/WT PTS REB AST 9 G John Tonje (Gr.) 6-4, 215 19.6 4.8 1.8 11 G Max Klesmit (Gr.) 6-4, 200 10.2 2.5 3.0 22 F Steven Crowl (Gr.) 7-0, 245 9.4 5.6 2.5 25 G John Blackwell (So.) 6-4, 203 15.2 4.7 2.2 31 F Nolan Winter (So.) 7-0, 220 9.9 5.7 1.0

Player to Watch: Blackwell is enjoying a breakout season, averaging 15.2 ppg and 4.7 rpg, including a trio of games scoring at least 28 points. On the year, he is tied for second on the team with 24 steals, including a team-high 15 in conference play.

Projected Starting Five (OREGON) No. OREGON HT/WT PTS REB AST 3 G Jackson Shelstad (So.) 6-0, 180 13.3 3.0 2.7 5 G TJ Bamba (Sr.) 6-5, 220 10.3 3.6 2.9 9 F Keeshawn Barthelemy (Sr.) 6-1, 180 9.7 2.4 2.6 21 F Brandon Angel (Sr.) 6-9, 225 9.4 4.0 1.2 32 C Nate Bittle (Sr.) 7-0, 240 12.9 7.1 1.7

Player to watch: Bittle recorded his third 20-10 game of the season against Iowa, finishing with 21 points, 10 rebounds, 4 assists and 3 blocks. One of the top 10 candidates for the 2025 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award, Bittle leads the Big Ten in total blocks with 55, ranking second in blocks per game at 2.0. He also ranks eighth in rebounds per game.

Series Notes

This will be the first conference meeting between the programs. Four of the nine previous meetings have been in the postseason (three NCAA tournaments, one NIT). In back-to-back years, UW knocked off the Ducks in the second round of the Big Dance on their way to the 2014 and 2015 Final Fours. Oregon won in the opening round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament. Oregon is making its second visit to Madison with Wisconsin claiming a 74-47 win in the other meeting (11/26/88). The Badgers were led by Trent Jackson (20 pts), Danny Jones (15 pts) and Tim Locum (13 pts). Steven Crowl, Carter Gilmore, Max Klesmit, and Kamari McGee all saw action in the 2023 meeting. Klesmit scored 18 points (2-5 3FGs, 6-7 FTs). Crowl tallied 9 points, 10 rebounds, and 3 assists in the win. As the Big Ten has expanded over the last few decades years, Wisconsin has gone 3-3 in its first match-up with the new Big Ten rivals: 1992-93 Wisconsin 75, Penn State 68; 2011-12 Wisconsin 64, Nebraska 40; 2014-15 Maryland 59, Wisconsin 53; 2014-15 Rutgers 67, Wisconsin 62; 2024-25 Wisconsin 84, USC 69; 2024-25 UCLA 85, Wisconsin 83

Wisconsin Notes

UW is 5-0 in February, outscoring opponents by an average of 12.0 points during the month. The Badgers are 14-5 against the top two quadrants of the NET rankings, including seven Quad 1 wins and zero losses outside of Quad 1. UW is one of five schools with 14+ Quad 1/2 wins, joining Auburn (18), Alabama (15), Purdue (14), and Texas A&M (14). Wisconsin has put together one of the nation's most prolific offenses. The sixth-most efficient offense according to KenPom. com, the Badgers are averaging 82.0 ppg, the team's most since 1970-71 Wisconsin leads the Big Ten in both three-point field goal percentage (39.2%) and three-point field goals per game (11.3) during conference play. UW is on pace to shoot (27.9 3FGA) and make (10.3 3FG) more threes than ever since the inception of the 3-point line in 1986-87. Wisconsin leads the NCAA in free throw percentage, 83.4 percent (447-for-536) at the line. That is on pace to break the NCAA record of 83.0 percent by Villanova in 2020-21. Wisconsin currently holds the Big Ten record, hitting 81.8% in 2010-11

Oregon Notes

Oregon has won three straight games after a five-game Big Ten losing skid, earning home wins over Northwestern and Rutgers before winning at Iowa on Wednesday. The Ducks are 11-8 against the top 2 quadrants of the NET rankings. Oregon has eight Quad 1 wins and zero losses outside of Quad 1. The Ducks have taken on a ranked opponent six times this season, going 2-4 in such games so far. Oregon sports two of the nation’s best wins in 2024-25, knocking off now-No. 3 Alabama and No. 10 Texas A&M. Oregon is 40-45 against ranked opponents under Dana Altman. Shelstad scored a career-high 26 points vs. Northwestern on February 11, his fifth 20-point game of the season, all coming in Big Ten play. Bamba finished with 10 points and a career-high-tying six assists on Wednesday at Iowa. He’s dished out six assists three of the last four games.

