Recap: No.11 Wisconsin Blows 17-Point Lead to Fall to Oregon in Overtime

Nate Bittle had 23 points and scored six of the Ducks’ 11 overtime points. It was the first win for Oregon (20-8, 9-8) over a Big Ten team with a winning record since January 5 and gives the Ducks’ flagging NCAA Tournament resume a needed boost.

Steven Crowl added 12 and Nolan Winter had 11, but the Badgers (21-6, 11-5 Big Ten) couldn’t overcome a season-high 17 turnovers and the final six minutes of regulation when it played one of its worst stretches of basketball of the season.

John Tonje scored 22 points but was only 3-for-10 from the floor after halftime, including missing three three-point attempts in the final 1:15 of overtime that would have either taken the lead or tied the score.

Leading by as many as 17 points late in the first half, No.11 Wisconsin committed too many mistakes, were too stagnant offensively, and were simply off most of the second half and overtime in an ugly 77-73 overtime loss to Oregon at the Kohl Center Saturday morning.

MADISON, Wis. – If the University of Wisconsin falls short of winning this season’s Big Ten title, the Badgers will only have themselves to blame.

Wisconsin led 64-50 after Tonje’s layup with 6:15 remaining when things started to go south. The Ducks went 7-for-15 from the floor over the final 6:05 while the Badgers went only 1-for-5, crippled by six turnovers (many unforced) over the final 3:48.

As a result, Jackson Shelsted’s (13 points) deep three-pointer capped a 16-2 run to force overtime.

Max Klesmit had a chance to win the game in regulation, but his free-throw jumper bounced off the front rim. It was UW’s first shot attempt since the 3:16 mark.

Bittle’s two free throws and hookshot gave the Ducks a 74-71 lead with 55 remaining. Blackwell’s layup cut the lead to one with 19 seconds remaining, but Barthelemy hit two free throws and Tonje’s contested three was off the mark

The final 25 minutes weren’t indicative of how Wisconsin started the game. The Badgers went 2-for-11 from three-point range in the first half but built a 12-point halftime lead by relentlessly attacking the low-post and pushing tempo. UW was 9-for-13 on shots at the rim and 13-for-18 on two-point shots.

Wisconsin scored eight of its 26 points in the paint in the first half on a 14-0 run that turned a three-point deficit into a 28-17 lead.

The Badgers held the Ducks to seven consecutive empty possessions on their run and no offensive rebounds, allowing UW to generate high-percentage looks at the basket by pushing the tempo.

Not scoring in the opening 11:18, Tonje scored 12 points in less than five minutes, including a coast-to-coast possession that started with him jumping the passing lane on Keeshawn Barthelemy and delivering a ferocious right-handed slam.

That intensity waned after halftime, resulting in UW going 5-for-16 from three and 10-for-19 from two. The Ducks also dominated the paint in the final 25 minutes, outrebounding the Badgers by five, turning seven offensive rebounds into 13 second-chance points, and outscoring UW, 26-14, in the lane.

What it means: The first Saturday home game since November 30 and honoring the 25th anniversary of the 2000 Final Four with former players, assistants, and head coach Dick Bennett generated a loud environment early. The excitement turned to groans as Oregon made its run and UW started coughing up possessions.

Star of the game: Bittle missed an easy layup with 21 seconds remaining that looked to damage Oregon’s chances, but the Badgers obliged with turnovers to put the game in overtime. The 7-footer took advantage with timely buckets, free throws, defense, and blocks.

Stat of the game: Oregon scored 24 points off 17 Wisconsin turnovers. Crowl committed six turnovers, followed by John Blackwell (three).

Reason to be Concerned: Wisconsin didn’t attempt a free throw after the 2:35 mark of the first half. The Badgers went 6-for-6 from the line, tied for their season low in makes and attempts.

Don’t overlook: Wisconsin registered 15 fast-break points in the first half, setting a new season high in only 20 minutes. It is the 10th time this season the Badgers registered double-digit fast-break points. UW only had four after halftime.

What’s next: Wisconsin concludes its three-game homestand when it hosts Washington on Tuesday night. Finishing eighth in the Pac-12 last season, the Huskers (13-13, 4-11) have lost nine of 12, are 2-6 in road games, and currently sit outside of the Big Ten Tournament field in 17th place. Senior forward Great Osobor leads the Huskies in points (15.0), rebounds (8.6), assists (3.4), and steals (1.9).

Washington and Wisconsin have met only four previous times. The Huskies have a 3-1 lead in a series that hasn’t been played since 1965. The tip is scheduled for 8 p.m. and will be televised on Peacock.