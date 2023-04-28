Colin Hitschler, Wisconsin's current safeties coach and co-defensive coordinator, grew up in Philadelphia and attended William Penn High School.

About eight miles east is Northeast High School, home to new Wisconsin commit Kahmir Prescott.

"Coach Hitsch has been recruiting our school for a long time as a local guy," former Northeast head coach Eric Clark told BadgerBlitz.com. "He's made Kahmir a top priority and he has a proven track record with what they've done at Cincinnati with defensive backs. They did special things there and they were competing with SEC schools in terms of having top DBs drafted in the last four or five years. That's kind of unheard of at a school like Cincinnati.

"It's one thing to be expected to be a top pick, but it's another to get coached up and developed to get to that level. I grew up loving Charles Woodson, but these young DBs now all love Sauce Gardner, and we know who coached him. So they sold him on culture and skill development, and the proof is in the pudding with those guys. They are bringing that same mentality to the Big Ten and they know they can find the talent in Philly."

