Published Feb 22, 2025
VIDEOS: Coaches, players recap Oregon's 77-73 win over Wisconsin
Donnie Slusher  •  BadgerBlitz
Staff Writer
Twitter
@DonnieSlusher_

MADISON, Wis. - Following Oregon's 77-73 win over Wisconsin, head coaches and select players were made available to the media.

Below are videos of Oregon head coach Dana Altman, Wisconsin coach Greg Gard, as well as players Steven Crowl and John Tonje.

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
Advertisement
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

*Chat about this article in The Badgers' Den

*Check out our videos, interviews, and Q&As on our YouTube channel

*Subscribe and listen to the BadgerBlitz.com podcast (as seen on Apple, Google, Spotify and wherever you listen to podcasts)

*Follow us on Twitter: @McNamaraRivals, @TheBadgerNation, @_Perko_, @seamus_rohrer, @DonnieSlusher_

*Like us on Facebook