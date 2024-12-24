2024 Wisconsin Badgers Positional Review: Safeties

Wisconsin football saw its season end without bowl practices for the first time since 2001. The Badgers hit a new low this century in year two of the Luke Fickell era, and will face a critical get-right year in 2025. Over the next two weeks, BadgerBlitz.com will examine the 2024 Badgers position by position. Today, we'll wrap up the series with the safeties, a unit that helped anchor a strong defensive backfield in 2024. POSITIONAL REVIEWS: Quarterbacks | Running Backs | Wide Receivers | Tight Ends | Offensive Line | Defensive Line | Outside Linebackers | Inside Linebackers | Cornerbacks

2024 Safety Stats Player Games Played Stats Hunter Wohler 11 71 total tackles, 1.0 TFL, 6 PBUs Preston Zachman 12 58 total tackles, 2.5 TFLs, 2 interceptions, 4 PBUs Austin Brown 12 51 total tackles, 2.0 TFLs, 1.0 sacks, 3 PBUs, 1 FF, 1 FR Owen Arnett 11 3 total tackles Kamo'i Latu 3 1 total tackle, 1 PBU, 1 FF Braedyn Moore 6 2 total tackles

2024 HIGH: Preston Zachman's continued development

Wisconsin safety Preston Zachman. (Photo by USA Today Sports)

Redshirt senior Preston Zachman continued his development into a highly reliable safety in 2024, and even better news? He's coming back next fall. Zachman became somewhat of a surprise starter alongside Hunter Wohler last season, but he played well in the process, displaying his football IQ and a knack for being in the right place in the right time. He continued to take steps in a positive direction this season, posting a career-best stat-line of 58 total tackles, 2.5 tackles-for-loss, two interceptions and four pass breakups. The safety has a penchant for making routine plays routinely. He missed just six tackles on 753 total snaps, per Pro Football Focus. He also surrendered just one touchdown across 366 coverage snaps. But Zachman can also make the big play. His most impressive rep of the season was likely his interception in Los Angeles, pictured above. In coverage against dynamic slot weapon Zachariah Branch, a matchup most would deem a mismatch, he blanketed the receiver, bodied him at the catch point, reeled in the interception and talked smack in the star pass-catcher's face after the whistle. The ball skills he displayed were impressive, but it was also a clinic in technique and positioning. Zachman is one of the most fundamentally sound players on Mike Tressel's defense, and his return for 2025 is massive for a secondary that figures to be relatively inexperienced and also just lost its best player in Wohler.

2024 LOW: Hunter Wohler vs. USC

Interestingly enough, one of Zachman's best games (USC) was also one of Wohler's worst. He gave up two touchdowns in the second half alone, helping the Trojans complete the comeback victory. With time dwindling in the third quarter, USC faced a 3rd-and-7 from the Badgers eight yard-line. Wisconsin sent six pass-rushers after Trojans' quarterback Miller Moss, leaving five one-on-ones in coverage against a five wide look. That included Wohler on the 6-foot-6 wideout Duce Robinson. Robinson ran a skinny post and simply boxed Wohler out to reel in a touchdown, looking like a forward pulling down a rebound over a guard. It's hard to blame Wohler for giving up four inches of height to the physical specimen of a wideout, but still, the safety was directly responsible for that touchdown. Wohler gave up a touchdown on the very next drive as well. The Trojans marched down the field in nine plays but were faced with a 4th-and-1 on the Badgers' seven yard line. Moss ran a read option, and kept the ball with outside linebacker Aaron Witt crashing off the strong side. Wohler read the play well, and came face-to-face with Moss in the open field. If he made the tackle, it would've been a turnover on downs. Instead, Moss hit him with a filthy spin move, breaking the safety's ankles and scoring a touchdown. Another straight-up mano a mano that Wohler lost resulting in a touchdown, on consecutive drives no less.

ONE STORYLINE TO FOLLOW BEFORE THE 2025 SEASON: Which transfer nabs a starting role?