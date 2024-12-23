2024 Wisconsin Badgers Positional Review: Cornerbacks

Wisconsin football saw its season end without bowl practices for the first time since 2001. The Badgers hit a new low this century in year two of the Luke Fickell era, and will face a critical get-right year in 2025. Over the next two weeks, BadgerBlitz.com will examine the 2024 Badgers position by position. Today, we'll continue with the cornerbacks, one of the stronger units on Wisconsin's defense this fall. POSITIONAL REVIEWS: Quarterbacks | Running Backs | Wide Receivers | Tight Ends | Offensive Line | Defensive Line | Outside Linebackers | Inside Linebackers

2024 Cornerback Stats Player Games Played Stats Nyzier Fourqurean 12 51 total tackles, 2.0 TFLs, 1 INT, 5 PBUS, 1 FR Xavier Lucas 11 18 total tackles, 1.0 TFLs, 0.5 sacks, 1 INT, 2 PBUs Ricardo Hallman 12 15 total tackles, 4 PBUs Max Lofy 9 10 total tackles, 1 PBU RJ Delancy 11 7 total tackles Jonas Duclona 4 2 total tackles Jace Arnold 10 1 total tackle Amare Snowden 2 1 total tackle

Advertisement

2024 HIGH: Play of Xavier Lucas

Ex-Wisconsin cornerback Xavier Lucas. (Photo by USA Today Sports)

The fact that the highlight of Wisconsin's cornerback room from this past season is a player who is no longer on the roster is the perfect representation of the unfortunate reality of where roster construction currently stands in college football. But Xavier Lucas was, albeit in limited reps, the Badgers' best corner as a true freshman. Lucas wasted little time making a name for himself in Madison. He immediately made headlines with how his teammates and coaches raved about him in fall camp. When Ricardo Hallman said "I don't know how they let him get out of Florida," it was clear Wisconsin had something special on its hands. Then, in his very first game, he intercepted a pass against Western Michigan, making a brilliant catch on the sideline. Over the course of the season, he allowed a reception on just 47.4 percent of his targets, easily the best mark in the Badgers' cornerback room. He also logged a sack against Oregon and was a willing tackler with seven "stops," or plays that constitute a failure for the opposing offense. Lucas' departure to the portal is arguably the toughest blow Wisconsin has taken in portal season. Especially with Hallman expected to declare for the NFL Draft, the Badgers are now without both of their prospective starting corners next fall. But Lucas in particular had NFL talent written all over him and was primed to develop into one of the best corners in the conference, if not the entire nation, this coming season.

2024 LOW: Week 3 vs. Alabama

After opening the season with two buy games against lower quality opponents, Wisconsin's cornerbacks had yet to be tested to any degree of severity. Then came the mighty Crimson Tide rolling into town in Week 3, and things changed rapidly. Facing a talented assortment of wideouts including the 17-year old phenom Ryan Williams, plus a quarterback in Jalen Milroe who is one of the better deep ball throwers in the nation, was more than the Badgers' secondary could handle. On Alabama's second drive, Milroe threw a perfect 31-yard touchdown pass to Williams on a go ball as the receiver ran right past seldom-used cornerback RJ Delancy. Maddeningly, that was one of just three snaps Delancy played in that game. Why he was lined up on the Tide's best receiver on third and long is anyone's guess. Big plays through the air hurt Wisconsin all afternoon. After the Badgers missed a field goal just before halftime, blowing a chance to bring the game to within one score, Alabama had about half a minute to attempt to drive down the field. Two deep completions later, and it found the end zone all too easily. First, Williams once again cooked the secondary for a 47-yard gain, and then Germie Bernard reeled in a 26-yard touchdown on Hallman to push the lead to 21-3. Simply put, Wisconsin's secondary got out-classed by an extremely talented assortment of wideouts with one of the most dangerous quarterbacks in the country throwing them the ball. But this unit was still one of the best on the team, and in its next game against an offense with comparable firepower, it held up much better: the Badgers limited Oregon to 218 passing yards, no touchdowns and an interception, with the longest play through the air going for 32 yards.

ONE STORYLINE TO FOLLOW BEFORE THE 2025 SEASON: Can the Badgers rebuild a cornerback room decimated by transfers?