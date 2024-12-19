2024 Wisconsin Badgers Positional Review: Defensive Linemen

Wisconsin football saw its season end without bowl practices for the first time since 2001. The Badgers hit a new low this century in year two of the Luke Fickell era, and will face a critical get-right year in 2025. Over the next two weeks, BadgerBlitz.com will examine the 2024 Badgers position by position. Today, we'll continue with the defensive line, a group that, as expected, struggled significantly this fall. POSITIONAL REVIEWS: Quarterbacks | Running Backs | Wide Receivers | Tight Ends | Offensive Line

2024 Defensive Line Stats Player Games Played Stats Curt Neal 12 30 total tackles, 3.5 TFLs, 1.0 sacks Elijah Hills 12 26 total tackles, 5.5 TFLs, 3.0 sacks, 1 PBU, 1 FR Ben Barten 11 22 total tackles, 5 PBUs, 2 FRs Dillan Johnson 11 7 total tackles Brandon Lane 9 4 total tackles Cade McDonald 10 3 total tackles

2024 HIGH: Elijah Hills' Emergence

Wisconsin defensive lineman Elijah Hills. (Photo by Dan Sanger/BadgerBlitz.com)

Wisconsin was in desperate need of a playmaker, any playmaker, along its defensive line even before the news that James Thompson Jr. would be sidelined for 2024 broke. When that was brought to light, the already tangible fears about the Badgers' shoddy defensive line intensified, and rightfully so. Nonetheless, a relatively unheralded transfer from the FCS ranks by the name of Elijah Hills took the opportunity to seize a starting role, and he made the most out of his one season at the highest level of the sport. Hills, out of the University of Albany, worked his way into the rotation along the defensive trenches during spring and fall camp, coming on especially towards the end of the spring session. He started the season as more of a rotational player, with 21 snaps in the opener, 30 against South Dakota in Week 2 and so on. But by midseason, he had emerged as a key starter and the best player Wisconsin had to offer on the defensive line. Though he played the third-most snaps of any Badgers defensive lineman, he had easily the best stat-line, with 26 tackles, 5.5 tackles-for-loss, 3.0 sacks, 1 pass breakup and one fumble recovery. Hills played with best motor and quickness in E.J. Whitlow's room, and will be missed next fall. Another interesting positive from the defensive line in 2024: Ben Barten swatted five passes this fall. That was tied for second on the team. Barten developed as the season wore on and returns as a key piece for 2025.

2024 LOW: Inability to stop the run

Wisconsin's defensive line underperformed in nearly every facet, although the expectations were very low to begin with especially after the Thompson injury broke. But the Badgers' run defense was a recurring problem all season, and while there's a few reasons why including inconsistent tackling and inconsistent inside backer play, the defensive line getting manhandled in the trenches time and time again didn't help. The worst individual performance was letting Iowa run for 329 yards in a blowout in Iowa City. The Badgers' defensive line got completely out-classed in that affair. But the run defense was permeable all season long: Wisconsin surrendered 165.0 rushing yards per-game, good for 91st in the nation. Defensive linemen aren't exactly the primary playmakers on any defense. Wisconsin doesn't need superheroes in the trenches. But it does need players who will hold up against powerful Big Ten offensive lines, capable of at least eating up blocks and teeing up their teammates to make plays in the run game by wreaking some havoc.

ONE STORYLINE TO FOLLOW BEFORE THE 2025 SEASON: Can the defensive line transfers actually make a difference?