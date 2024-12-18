2024 Wisconsin Badgers Positional Review: Offensive Linemen

Wisconsin football saw its season end without bowl practices for the first time since 2001. The Badgers hit a new low this century in year two of the Luke Fickell era, and will face a critical get-right year in 2025. Over the next two weeks, BadgerBlitz.com will examine the 2024 Badgers position by position. Today, we'll continue with the offensive line, a position that took some steps forward under first year position coach AJ Blazek, but still has strides to make in order to return to the Wisconsin standard. POSITIONAL REVIEWS: Quarterbacks | Running Backs | Wide Receivers | Tight Ends |

2024 Offensive Line Stats Player Games Played Stats Joe Brunner 12 802 Snaps Joe Huber 12 783 Snaps Jake Renfro 12 781 Snaps Riley Mahlman 12 722 Snaps Jack Nelson 12 755 Snaps Kevin Heywood 5 69 Snaps JP Benzschawel 9 57 Snaps Kerry Kodanko 4 21 Snaps Emmerson Mandell 2 15 Snaps Barrett Nelson 2 13 Snaps Ryan Cory 1 5 Snaps Colin Cubberly 1 3 Snaps James Durand 1 3 Snaps

Advertisement

2024 HIGH: Pass protection

Wisconsin left tackle Jack Nelson. (Photo by Dan Sanger/BadgerBlitz.com)

Wisconsin's offensive line got off to a slow start, picked up some steam during the lighter portion of its schedule and took some a few steps back towards the end of the season. However, that was mostly in regards to the push it got in the running game. In terms of pass-protection, it was mightily consistent all year. The Badgers surrendered 13 sacks over 12 games, or 1.08 sacks-per-game, which tied them for seventh-best in the entire country. Pro Football Focus only credits six of those sacks as having been directly given up by an offensive linemen. Besides Riley Mahlman, who uncharacteristically struggled in pass protection at times (18 pressures allowed) especially towards the end of the season, no Badger offensive lineman allowed more than nine pressures. Overall, the pass-blocking from this unit was impressive, especially considering the sub-par quarterback and skill position play it had to contend with. That tends to lend itself to a lot of coverage sacks, but that wasn't the case for Blazek's unit.

2024 LOW: Inconsistent run blocking

There were good times in the run blocking department, like the absolute clinic Wisconsin put on against Rutgers — the Badgers ran for 309 yards in that game. Then there were the bad times, like the Penn State game — the Badgers mustered a measly 81 yards on 27 carries. But past the game-by-game statistics, Wisconsin couldn't get its running game off the ground nearly as much as it needed or wanted to. Sure, the Badgers ran for a somewhat respectable 149 yards against Alabama, for example, but that number doesn't tell the story. They were still dominated in the trenches and couldn't establish the ground game whatsoever. That was the case for many of Wisconsin's games this fall, and an inability to consistently move bodies in the ground game coupled with poor quarterback play was predictably a recipe for disaster. Considering the experience the Badgers boasted along the offensive front this season, the ineptitude on the ground was troublesome. Four of Wisconsin's five starters were at least fourth-year players. The standards for offensive linemen are high in Madison, and Camp Randall Stadium has certainly seen stouter groups. Still, the 2024 season begged the question: what will it take for the Badgers to get back to their offensive line play of yesteryear?

ONE STORYLINE TO FOLLOW BEFORE THE 2025 SEASON: With several veterans returning, who nabs the remaining starting spots on the offensive line?