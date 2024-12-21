2024 Wisconsin Badgers Positional Review: Inside Linebackers

Wisconsin football saw its season end without bowl practices for the first time since 2001. The Badgers hit a new low this century in year two of the Luke Fickell era, and will face a critical get-right year in 2025. Over the next two weeks, BadgerBlitz.com will examine the 2024 Badgers position by position. Today, we'll continue with the inside linebackers, yet another perceived strength that underperformed this fall. POSITIONAL REVIEWS: Quarterbacks | Running Backs | Wide Receivers | Tight Ends | Offensive Line | Defensive Line | Outside Linebackers

2024 Inside Linebacker Stats Player Games Played Stats Christian Alliegro 12 66 total tackles, 5.0 TFLs, 3.0 sacks, 1 PBU Jake Chaney 11 55 total tackles, 4.0 TFLs, 1.0 sacks, 1 FF Jaheim Thomas 11 53 total tackles, 2.0 TFLs, 1.0 sacks Tackett Curtis 12 27 total tackles, 1.5 TLs, 2 PBUs Tyler Jansey 5 1 tackle

2024 HIGH: Christian Alliegro

Wisconsin linebacker Christian Alliegro. (Photo by Dan Sanger/BadgerBlitz.com)

The fact that Christian Alliegro played the third-most snaps in the inside linebacker room and still finished a narrow second on the entire team in total tackles with 66 tells you everything you need to know about the young playmaker. It was already a sneaking suspicion, but Alliegro proved he was the best linebacker on the roster in the Week 10 blowout loss at Iowa. Though Wisconsin's front seven got mauled, the sophomore did everything he could to counteract that, registering 16 tackles, 1.5 tackles-for-loss and a sack. An injury to Jaheim Thomas opened the door for Alliegro to play starter-level snaps against the Hawkeyes, a role he never relinquished. The linebacker simply combines excellent instincts and speed with a nasty physicality. He was the only inside linebacker that could consistently shoot gaps and get into the backfield, as evidenced by his position-leading 5.0 tackles-for-loss and 3.0 sacks. Alliegro has now positioned himself as one of the faces of this defense moving forward. His toughness fits the supposed culture, and his athletic ability fits Mike Tressel's scheme. He's one of the most important Badgers moving forward into 2025.

2024 LOW: Lackluster transfers

Just like their counterparts on the edge, Wisconsin's inside linebackers appeared to have a revamped room that projected as more athletic and dynamic. And just like said outside linebackers, that didn't come to fruition. Let's start with Arkansas transfer Jaheim Thomas. After finishing top-five in the SEC in tackles in 2023, he won a starting role based off a strong performance in offseason camps and his prior relationship with the coaching staff. The linebacker was serviceable, and certainly not a complete disaster. But he didn't make much of an impact as a run-stopper, hence Wisconsin's prolonged issues in that department this fall. What's more, after providing 3.5 sacks and 17 pressures in 2023 with the Razorbacks, Thomas was maddeningly a non-factor as a pass-rusher in Madison. And although he played over 100 fewer snaps this fall, his tackle rate dropped significantly as well. Thomas just wasn't the difference make he was made out to be. Tackett Curtis, who came over from USC, was a different story, as he never manned a starting role. Still, it's the same ending: Curtis underperformed in terms of the potential he flashed at a previous institution. Though Curtis' raw athletic ability was still on display occasionally, he seemed to let fundamentals go by the wayside sometimes, missing tackles or committing bone-headed penalties. A year to marinate in this defense could do wonders for the linebacker.

ONE STORYLINE TO FOLLOW BEFORE THE 2025 SEASON: Can young talent assuage the transfer portal misses?