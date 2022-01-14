2021 Wisconsin Positional Review: Special Teams

Wisconsin ended its 2021 season on a winning note by clinging to a 20-13 win over Arizona State in the Las Vegas Bowl on Dec. 30. After a brief break, UW will kick up winter conditioning as it begins its early preparation for the 2022 campaign. Over the next two weeks, BadgerBlitz.com will review each position before turning the page from the 2021 season. Friday wraps up the series with a recap of the special teams units, which saw its cannon-legged punter rank among the best in the FBS and substantial improvement from its placekicker. RELATED: Quarterbacks | Running Backs/Fullbacks | Wide Receivers | Tight Ends | Offensive Line | Defensive Line | Inside Linebackers | Outside Linebackers | Cornerbacks | Safeties |

2021 Wisconsin Special Teams Stats Player Position Stats Collin Larsh Place kicker 17-of-22 FGs (77.3%), long of 48; 27 kickoffs, 55.1 yards per kickoff, 3 touchbacks, 1 out of bounds Andy Vujnovich Punter 49 punts, 46.1 yards per punt; 16 punts inside the 20-yard-line, 15 punts of 50-plus yardsd Conor Schlichting Punter 6 punts, 29.8 yards per punt; 4 punts inside the 20-yard line Jack Van Dyke Kickoff Specialist 43 kickoffs, 61.3 yards per kickoff, 19 touchbacks, 1 out of bounds Peter Bowden Long snapper Played all 13 games; 76.2 grade from Pro Football Focus (PFF)

2021 Wisconsin Special Teams Returner Stats Player Role Stats Dean Engram Punt 15 returns, 76 yards, 5.1 yards per return, long of 20 Jack Dunn Punt 2 returns, 16 yards, long of 16 Danny Davis III Punt 1 return, 0 yards Stephan Bracey Jr. Kickoff 6 returns, 193 yards, 32.2 yards per return, 1 TD; long of 91 Devin Chandler Kickoff 4 returns, 85 yards, 21.3 yards per return, long of 33 Chimere Dike Kickoff 4 returns, 77 yards, 19.3 yards per return, long of 22 Haakon Anderson Kickoff 1 return, 14 yards Danny Davis III Kickoff 2 returns, 4 yards C.J. Goetz Kickoff 2 returns, 4 yards

2021 HIGHS

Overall, the kicking and punting stood out with these special teams units. Collin Larsh connected on over 77% of his field goals, and he improved in the 40-49 yard range (3-of-4). His career-long of 48 yards came during the 2021 Las Vegas Bowl win over Arizona State. He did not miss an extra point attempt last season. Punter Andy Vujnovich ranked 10th in the nation in yards per punt, and BadgerBlitz.com caught up with him in early October about his strong start to the 2021 season. He became a significant weapon on special teams. The 6-foot-3, 230-pound specialist also is known for his powerlifitng prowess, as he confirmed to the site in the fall that he maxed out squats at 545 pounds, bench press at 395 pounds, and power clean at 315 pounds. Stephan Bracey Jr. returned to the field in dramatic fashion, taking the opening kickoff 91 yards to the north end zone of Camp Randall Stadium in UW's close win over Nebraska. Safety Travian Blaylock also recovered a muffed punt during Wisconsin's 27-7 win over Iowa on Oct. 30, which led to a Larsh field goal.

2021 LOWS

Against Notre Dame, Wisconsin allowed a 96-yard kickoff return to Chris Tyree, coughing up its three-point lead in what became the turning point and ultimate swing for the Irish in a 31-point fourth quarter on Sept. 25. The following week against Michigan, two miscues on Chris Haering's units -- a punt that hit Hunter Wohler inside the five-yard line and a Jack Van Dyke kickoff out of bounds -- led to six Wolverines points in the first half. Outside of Bracey's huge kickoff return to set the tone in the win over Nebraska, the return units overall did not provide consistent game-changing plays. Take away Bracey's 91-yard touchdown, and he gained 102 total yards on five other attempts. One area where Wisconsin could improve upon comes from kickoffs in general. Only 31.4% of those boots (22 of 70) were recorded as touchbacks. UW still ranked 39th in the FBS in kickoff return defense (19.16 yards per return). Personnel-wise, wide receiver and kickoff returner Devin Chandler departed the program during the season.

STORYLINES HEADING INTO 2022 SEASON: HOW CAN SPECIAL TEAMS IMPROVE TOUCHBACKS, AND CAN RETURN UNITS MAKE MORE OF AN IMPACT

Larsh announced before the season ended that he would return for 2022. Vujnovich told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel in December that he, too, would come back next year. Both players boast significant game experience and should help the special teams group. Wisconsin could receive some help in the kickoff area from Arkansas transfer Vito Calvaruso. The former Razorback booted 63 touchbacks in 74 attempts this season, which equates to an 85.1% touchback rate. Pro Football Focus (PFF) graded Calvaruso No. 2 in its kickoff grades (93.4) for the 2021 season. It will be interesting to see who emerges as a punt returner. Engram -- who will enter his fourth year in the program -- caught the vast majority of them this year, but he may be elevated into an even bigger role at cornerback with seniors Faion Hicks and Caesar Williams departing that position group. During one August fall camp practice, BadgerBlitz.com noted that Engram, Jack Dunn, Danny Davis III and Chandler all caught punts. Dunn and Davis exhausted their eligibility, while we noted previously that Chandler entered the transfer portal and now will suit up at Virginia. As three of those four will no longer be in the program in 2022, who steps up next to Engram? Bracey appears set as a kickoff returner for UW. Again, who else will be able to handle that role in case the rising fourth-year Badger is unavailable?