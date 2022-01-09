2021 Wisconsin Positional Review: Defensive Line

Wisconsin ended its 2021 season on a winning note by clinging to a 20-13 win over Arizona State in the Las Vegas Bowl on Dec. 30. After a brief break, UW will kick up winter conditioning as it begins its early preparation for the 2022 campaign. Over the next two weeks, BadgerBlitz.com will review each position before turning the page from the 2021 season. Sunday brings a look at the defensive line, where the unit held depth and helped Wisconsin in becoming a dominant unit overall. RELATED: Quarterbacks | Running Backs/Fullbacks | Wide Receivers | Tight Ends | Offensive Line |

Wisconsin 2021 Defensive Line Stats Player Games Played Stats Matt Henningsen 13 33 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, 3 sacks, 1 pass breakups Keeanu Benton 13 25 tackles, 5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, 2 pass breakups, four quarterback hurries, two forced fumbles Isaiah Mullens 13 24 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, 2 sacks, one pass breakup, one quarterback hurry Rodas Johnson 12 7 tackles, 1 sack, 1 forced fumble, 1 quarterback hurry Bryson Williams 13 7 tackles, 1 tackle for loss James Thompson Jr. 13 7 tackles, 1 quarterback hurry Gio Paez 10 2 tackles, 1 quarterback hurry Isaac Townsend 5 1 tackle Michael Balistreri 2 No stats, 5 snaps per Pro Football Focus (PFF)

2021 HIGHS

Defensive end Matt Henningsen. (Dan Sanger/BadgerBlitz.com)

Wisconsin's defensive line combined with the other units to rank among the nation's best in several categories -- including No. 1 in rush defense (64.8) and total defense (239.1), and No. 3 in third-down conversion defense (28.7%). The front seven helped clog opponents' run games to 2.1 yards per carry, and foes only gained 100 or more yards four times in 2021. UW contained its competition to 75 or fewer rushing yards in eight contests. The unit overall boasted a legitimate two-deep of contributors this past season under new defensive line coach Ross Kolodziej. The top six linemen in the depth chart played at least 12 games, which allowed a couple of inexperienced ends like Rodas Johnson and James Thompson Jr. some much-needed reps. Matt Henningsen, a former walk-on, started off the season on a high note with four tackles for loss and two sacks in the first three games. Nose tackle Keeanu Benton may have only tallied 2.5 sacks, but Pro Football Focus (PFF) credited the junior with 21 total pressures. Benton's best statistical game came against Minnesota with a six-tackle, two-sack performance in the loss.

2021 LOWS

Honestly, nothing sticks out entirely about this group as a low. Perhaps on the stats sheets, the line did not pop out in terms of sacks and tackles for loss, but these Badgers still allowed others on the defense to clean up and make plays. The most rushing yards allowed by Wisconsin in 2021 came against Army in mid-October, when the Black Knights rushed for 179 yards on 50 carries. The most yards per carry given up to an opponent came during that non-conference contest as well (3.6). UW's defense allowed only 10 rushing touchdowns in 13 games. It gave up three to Nebraska in the close divisional clash in November.

STORYLINE TO FOLLOW BEFORE 2022 SEASON: HOW LINE RELOADS WITHOUT HENNINGSEN, BRYSON WILLIAMS

Like a lot of Wisconsin's position groups, there will be winds of change on the defensive line. Gone will be Henningsen, who finishes his time as a Badger who started at least one game in each of the last four seasons and emerged as a leader for the team. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel also confirmed that nose tackle Bryson Williams will not return to the program in 2022 after WOZN's Zach Heilprin first reported the decision via a conversation with Kolodziej. Benton told reporters in mid-December that he was "thinking about coming back," and a late December article on UWBadgers.com seemingly confirms that decision as well. That will allow two experienced starters from this season to help guide the line. Isaiah Mullens will enter his fifth season in the program, and PFF reported that he played 338 snaps in 2021 -- almost three times the amount of reps received between 2018-20. Who replaces Henningsen on the first-team line will be something to keep tabs on starting in spring ball. Johnson flashed with his strip sack against Notre Dame, and he has the motor and talent to get into the backfield. Thompson played 108 reps last season, according to PFF, and Benton mentioned his name during mid-December availability when asked about who had stood out early on during bowl prep practices. "He's definitely been coming out here and giving it his all. Showing some moves he hasn't shown in the season, which is a little confusing," Benton said on Dec. 14 with a laugh. "But he's doing his thing today, especially today. He had a heck of a practice." Wisconsin also returns designated ends Isaac Townsend, Cade McDonald, Ben Barten, Mike Jarvis and Thomas Brunner next season. UW also signed Tristan Monday and Isaac Hamm as part of its 2022 class. Williams played in 39 career games at Wisconsin and became a reliable reserve. He and Benton were the only designated nose tackles on UW's roster as of its final game notes of the season. Who emerges here? Gio Paez worked at nose tackle and impressed during spring ball practices open to reporters last April. Wisconsin brings in 2022 signee Curtis Neal, who is rehabbing from an ACL injury, to Kolodziej's room. Neal is expected to enroll in January.