2021 Wisconsin Positional Review: Cornerbacks

Wisconsin ended its 2021 season on a winning note by clinging to a 20-13 win over Arizona State in the Las Vegas Bowl on Dec. 30. After a brief break, UW will kick up winter conditioning as it begins its early preparation for the 2022 campaign. Over the next two weeks, BadgerBlitz.com will review each position before turning the page from the 2021 season. Wednesday brings a chat about the cornerbacks, where outside of a few blips, this group helped Wisconsin become one of the nation's best against the pass.

2021 Wisconsin Cornerbacks Stats Player Games Played Stats Caesar Williams 13 28 tackles, 3 interceptions, 6 pass breakups Faion Hicks 11 28 tackles, 9 pass breakups, 1 quarterback hurry Dean Engram 13 20 tackles, 1 interception, 3 pass breakups Alexander Smith 11 11 tackles, 1 interception Donte Burton 4 4 tackles, 0.5 tackles for loss, 1 interception Semar Melvin 8 4 tackles Max Lofy 8 3 tackles Ricardo Hallman 3 1 tackle, 1 pass breakup Amaun Williams 1 1 tackle

2021 HIGHS

Wisconsin's defense once again was the strength of the program. Overall, it ranked No. 1 in rush defense (64.8) and total defense (239.1), No. 3 in third-down conversion defense (28.7%), No. 4 in team passing efficiency defense (109.5) and No. 5 in passing yards allowed per game (174.3). UW held three opponents -- Eastern Michigan (76), Illinois (67) and Army (87) -- under 100 yards passing and six offenses to under 160 passing yards. Purdue may have thrown for 219 yards, but the Boilermakers came into that divisional clash averaging over 334 yards per game. UW contained All-Big Ten wide receiver David Bell to six receptions for 33 yards. The Badgers also intercepted three passes on way to five total turnovers during that road win in West Lafayette. Offenses tested fifth-year senior Faion Hicks in 2021, and he responded with a team-high nine pass breakups. Sixth-year senior Caesar Williams tied for second in that category (six), and the Texas native also tied for the team lead in interceptions (three). Williams' 29-yard pick-six at Rutgers helped open the floodgates in a 24-point second quarter for the Badgers in the lopsided victory in Piscataway. Williams claimed a third-team All-Big Ten selection by the coaches and honorable mention by the media, while Hicks received consensus honorable mention status. Third-year sophomore Dean Engram emerged as the team's slot cornerback during UW's nickel package situations, recording 20 tackles with one interception and three pass breakups.

2021 LOWS

Wisconsin's defense gave up a season-high 351 passing yards to quarterback Adrian Martinez and the Nebraska offense. It allowed two 100-yard receivers in tight end Austin Allen (seven receptions, 143 yards) and wide out Samori Toure (seven, 113). The secondary and defense overall also gave up some big plays through the air during its 1-3 start. Penn State (247 passing yards), Notre Dame (239) and Michigan (253) combined for six passing touchdowns. Nittany Lions wide receiver Jahan Dotson gained 102 yards on five receptions with a 49-yard touchdown catch in that season-opening loss. Kevin Austin reeled in six passes for 76 yards and touchdowns for the Fighting Irish on Sept. 25. The Badgers gave up long touchdown receptions to Cornelius Johnson (34 yards) and Daylen Baldwin (56) in the 38-17 loss to the Wolverines. Personnel-wise, reserve cornerbacks Deron Harrell and Donte Burton both entered the transfer portal.

STORYLINE TO FOLLOW BEFORE 2022 SEASON: WHO REPLACES FAION HICKS AND CAESAR WILLIAMS

Hicks and Williams combined to play 92 games at UW, with 70 starts between them (39 and 31, respectively). The two emerged as starters during the 2018 season and finished their collegiate careers in 2021. Williams exhausted his eligibility, while Hicks decided to forego an extra year at UW to prepare for the NFL. Both evolved into consistent defensive backs who flashed their skill sets. UW will need to replace its starting secondary, including its safeties, but cornerbacks coach Hank Poteat will have a group players returning that hold significant game experience. PFF reports that Engram, in his role in the nickel, received the third-most snaps in the room (371). Out of those corners who played consistently, the service ranked him second on the team (70.0) behind Williams (77.4). Engram, when speaking with BadgerBlitz.com in mid-December, discussed his goals heading into 2022. "I just want to be as great as I can for this team," Engram said. "I want to match up against their No. 1 receiver every week. So getting my body and mind right to do that every week is going to be somewhere where I can focus on." Alexander Smith, who will head into his fifth year in the program in 2022, started for Hicks against Eastern Michigan and later Arizona State in the 2021 Las Vegas Bowl. The California native has played in 36 career games, and like Engram, he boasts versatility playing both at outside corner and in the slot as well. Semar Melvin played in only eight contests this season, but the South Florida native and the former four-star prospect holds starting experience from his true freshman campaign against Minnesota and Ohio State. Wisconsin picked up an experienced FBS cornerback in Toledo's Justin Clark last week. The defensive back rejoins cornerbacks coach Hank Poteat, this time in Madison, as he played for the current UW assistant at the MAC program from 2017-20. The 5-foot-11, 185-pound Clark participated in 45 games as a Rocket, tallying 109 tackles, four interceptions and 16 passes defended. He recorded 22 tackles, one tackle for loss, and one pass defended in 11 contests during the 2021 season. As seen below, BadgerBlitz.com spoke with Clark a day after his public decision. Rounding out the position group on the fall camp roster, Max Lofy played in eight contests and recorded three tackles. During fall camp, however, he worked with the safeties during individual position periods while seeing time in the slot. Walk-on Amaun Williams flashed during fall camp, recording at least two interceptions during open practices to reporters. True freshman Ricardo Hallman received an opportunity to play in three games this season, while fellow first-year corner Al Ashford III missed the 2021 campaign due to an arm injury. Wisconsin also brings in 2022 signees A'Khoury Lyde and Avyonne Jones as mid-year enrollees. BadgerBlitz.com spoke with the latter, whose potential versatility intrigues, earlier this week.