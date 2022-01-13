2021 Wisconsin Positional Review: Safeties

Wisconsin ended its 2021 season on a winning note by clinging to a 20-13 win over Arizona State in the Las Vegas Bowl on Dec. 30. After a brief break, UW will kick up winter conditioning as it begins its early preparation for the 2022 campaign. Over the next two weeks, BadgerBlitz.com will review each position before turning the page from the 2021 season. Thursday brings a recap of the Wisconsin safeties, a senior-led group that helped the defense become a top-5 unit in a handful of key statistical categories. RELATED: Quarterbacks | Running Backs/Fullbacks | Wide Receivers | Tight Ends | Offensive Line | Defensive Line | Inside Linebackers | Outside Linebackers | Cornerbacks |

2021 Wisconsin Safety Stats Players Games Played Stats Scott Nelson 13 60 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, 1 interception, 6 pass breakups, 1 quarterback hurry John Torchio 13 35 tackles, 3 tackles for loss, 0.5 sacks, 3 interceptions, 1 quarterback hurry Collin Wilder 11 32 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 3 interceptions, 3 pass breakups, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery Travian Blaylock 13 21 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 0.5 sacks, 1 fumble recovery Hunter Wohler 13 17 tackles, 3 tackles for loss, 1 sack, 1 pass breakup Tyler Mais 8 3 tackles

2021 HIGHS

Wisconsin safety Collin Wilder (18). (Dan Sanger/BadgerBlitz.com)

Wisconsin's defense once again was the strength of the program. Overall, it ranked No. 1 in rush defense (64.8) and total defense (239.1), No. 3 in third-down conversion defense (28.7%), No. 4 in team passing efficiency defense (109.5) and No. 5 in passing yards allowed per game (174.3). UW held three opponents -- Eastern Michigan (76), Illinois (67) and Army (87) -- under 100 yards passing and six offenses to under 160 passing yards. Collin Wilder and John Torchio tied for the team lead with three interceptions each. The former stood out, developing into a leader and vocal presence to pair with his physical style of play. His big games came against Purdue (one forced fumble and recovery, plus one interception to go with seven tackles) and Nebraska (two interceptions). Wilder's "Grit Factory" cap received national attention during the win against Iowa, which evolved from a "Turnover Chain"-esque relic for the defense into a social media presence and a profitable merchandise venture. Torchio, nicknamed "The Jewelry Thief" prior to the season, developed into a consistent contributor and key rotational player in the secondary. He played nearly as many reported snaps as Wilder did in 2021 (Torchio's 383 to Wilder's 409, according to Pro Football Focus). Fifth-year senior Scott Nelson emerged as a consistent presence in the secondary, playing 629 snaps according to PFF. He finished fourth on the team in tackles and tied for second in pass breakups (six). Both Nelson and Wilder claimed consensus All-Big Ten honorable mention selections. Fourth-year junior Travian Blaylock played 140 snaps, according to PFF. He also recovered a fumble on special teams in the win against Iowa. True freshman and former four-star prospect Hunter Wohler burned his redshirt for the season, contributing in that third phase of the game while also receiving some time in the defensive backfield.

2021 LOWS

As discussed with the cornerbacks, Wisconsin's defense gave up a season-high 351 passing yards to quarterback Adrian Martinez and the Nebraska offense. It allowed two 100-yard receivers in tight end Austin Allen (seven receptions, 143 yards) and wide out Samori Toure (seven, 113). The secondary and defense overall also gave up some big plays through the air during its 1-3 start. Penn State (247 passing yards), Notre Dame (239) and Michigan (253) combined for six passing touchdowns. Towards the end of the season, a few tight ends -- like the aforementioned Allen -- made big plays against the Badgers' defense. This is not to solely place the blame squarely at the feet of the safeties, however, as other position groups also factor into UW's coverage schemes. Along with Allen, Purdue's Payne Durham caught nine receptions for 112 yards and one touchdown. Minnesota's Brevyn Spann-Ford reeled in three catches for 62 yards in the regular-season finale. Wilder's season ended abruptly and prematurely against the Gophers, as officials flagged him for a targeting penalty on the first play of the game. The Katy, Tex., native also missed the Las Vegas Bowl due to that hit on wide receiver Chris Autman-Bell, as he revealed to reporters he suffered a neck injury that would require a six-week recovery process.

STORYLINE TO FOLLOW BEFORE 2022 SEASON: WHICH PLAYERS FIND ROLES WITH WILDER AND NELSON GONE

The entire starting secondary will look different next year with four outgoing defensive backs. Like the cornerbacks, however, this group has players with game experience. Torchio, Blaylock and Wohler all seem to be in position to contribute next season. Wilder was asked last month about how the safety room will look in 2022. "I feel like the safety room has been pretty experienced for the last several years, but coach Leonhard does a great job of getting guys in game reps within game plans," Wilder said on Dec. 14. "Travian has been able to get significant reps for us this year based off of the way coach's game planned different looks for us. With John and Tray and Hunter there, they've been able to get in the game and get significant reps already. "We have experience back there. We have guys who have gotten game reps and who are gaining confidence, and guys who [are] just great guys in the locker room and great guys willing to learn in the meetings, so I'm not worried. I think the level is going to continue to get better here in that safety room, and coach Leonhard, the best thing about him is he gets better in the offseason. That's the scary thing is he gets better in the offseason. So when you combine those two things of guys willing to learn and guys experienced with Coach Leonhard still getting better, I think it's gonna be really fun to watch. I'm excited to watch." Torchio discussed last month about replacing Wilder in the bowl game and growing overall this past season. Some aspects in that latter topic involved game planning, picking up quarterback tendencies, team adjustments, and also learning about his body. The former walk-on also pointed to a couple of areas that he wants to improve on, the first being strength. “I felt strong going into fall camp and stuff, but it’s something that I think I need to focus on going into next season," Torchio said on Dec. 14. "Then just recovery, getting in and out of breaks and stuff. It's a long season. I'd never had that many reps, so I think that's something that I learned throughout the year that's really important. I need to focus on that.” Blaylock intrigues with his 5-foot-11, 205-pound frame and his physical attributes. How he progresses with further snaps during spring and fall camps will be something to watch. BadgerBlitz.com wrote about Wohler in early November about his transition to the college game, and defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard spoke about "a huge jump" that the Muskego, Wis., native displayed. There is also safety Preston Zachman, who appeared to transition solidly during spring ball to safety from inside linebacker. However, the Pennsylvania native did not play this season. Walk-on Owen Arnett did not play this season, and 2022, three-star signee Austin Brown will head to Madison starting in the summer.