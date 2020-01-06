"The same for my teammates. Their support has meant everything. They’re brothers to me, and to be able to play this season with them and for them has been a blessing.”

“I’m excited to put my name in for the draft and to have a chance to play at the highest level,” Cephus said in a release. “I want to thank Coach (Paul) Chryst and Coach (Ted) Gilmore for everything they’ve done for me and for always having my back. They’ve helped me grow as a football player and as a man.

A redshirt junior, Cephus, who was the Badgers’ top vertical option in 2019, finished with 59 receptions for 901 yards and seven touchdowns this fall.

“Q has meant a lot to this team,” UW head coach Paul Chryst said in the same release. “He is incredibly selfless and truly cares about all of his teammates. He has an infectious personality. He loves playing the game of football and you can see that joy when he is on the field. I am excited for his future and wish him all the best as he takes this step.”

Cephus is the second Wisconsin player to declare early for the draft, along with running back Jonathan Taylor. Redshirt junior center Tyler Biadasz is expected to make his decision in the coming days as well.

With Cephus gone and A.J. Taylor having exhausted his eligibility, the Badgers will be without two of their top four wide outs from 2019 heading into spring. UW is expected to enter camp with Kendric Pryor and Danny Davis atop the depth chart, with Jack Dunn, Adam Krumholz and Aron Cruickshank, among others, behind them.