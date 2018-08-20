MADISON, Wis. - The Dane County District Attorney's office filed two charges of sexual assault against Wisconsin wide receiver Quintez Cephus on Monday, according to Wisconsin Circuit Court records. Cephus was charged with one count of third-degree sexual assault and one count of second-degree sexual assault-intoxicated victim in relation to an incident at his apartment in late April of this year. Both charges are classified as felonies.

Dan Sanger

According to Wisconsin Circuit Court records, Cephus' initial court appearance is scheduled for Thursday at 10:30 a.m. The news comes after the junior wideout announced on his Twitter feed on Saturday night that he would be taking a leave of absence from the team to fight what he described as "unwarranted charges."

The Wisconsin athletic department also released a statement on Monday afternoon saying that Cephus has been suspended from the UW football team for violating the UW Department of Athletics’ Student-Athlete Discipline Policy. During his suspension Cephus will remain on official team rosters but cannot participate in practices or games. Cephus will still have access to UW sports medicine and academic support.