Madison — Wisconsin wide receiver Keontez Lewis has announced that he plans to enter the transfer portal. Lewis transferred to Wisconsin after seeing just two targets during his freshman season at UCLA. The wide out played his way into a spot on the two-deep this offseason despite the influx of transfer wide receivers. Lewis didn't play last week against Washington State, and caught his only target in the opener against Buffalo for 12 yards. Last season, he caught 20 passes for 313 yards and three scores, emerging as the Badgers' top deep threat receiver.

Wisconsin wide receiver Keontez Lewis. (Dan Sanger/BadgerBlitz.com)

Wisconsin will now need someone to step into Lewis' spot on the depth chart, and the most likely candidate at this point is Cincinnati transfer Quincy Burroughs, who also played in Week 1. After two weeks, it became clear Lewis wasn't going to be a major factor in the Badgers' passing game. The staff has preferred to play Chimere Dike, Bryson Green and CJ Williams on the outside ahead of Lewis, who only logged two snaps when he did play against Buffalo. Wisconsin's receiving core is still very solid, but it will be interesting to see who they deploy this Saturday against Georgia Southern, especially if they open up a large lead. As this is Lewis' second transfer, he'll now need a waiver from the NCAA to play next season.