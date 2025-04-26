Badgers add veteran O-line transfer Davis Heinzen

"It means everything to come back home and play for Wisconsin. It's my dream school," Heinzen told BadgerBlitz.com. "I am so proud to represent the state, my hometown and be apart of O-Line U."

Heinzen, who was a two-star tight end recruit coming out of Manitowoc, Wisconsin, joins the Badgers for his redshirt senior season and will have one year of eligibility remaining.

Wisconsin continued to do work in the spring portal window Saturday morning, signing former Central Michigan offensive lineman Davis Heinzen , he announced via his personal X account.

AJ Blazek and Casey Rabach spearheaded his recruitment, fending off various ACC, Big Ten and Big 12 programs, BadgerBlitz.com was told. He's the second transfer Wisconsin has landed this spring after Missouri State tight end Lance Mason committed to the Badgers Friday afternoon.

"My agent had been in contact with (Power Four) schools, but when Wisconsin showed interest last week, we pretty much shut down our search," Heinzen said. "Eventually on Wednesday they invited me to an official visit. My parents and I met in Madison on Thursday night and had an amazing visit. The coaching staff and players treated me like family and I knew I was home."

"It was huge," he said of Blazek. "He was the first person I talked to on staff. I am confident he will make me a better player. After being around the other offensive linemen, it's obvious the respect they have for him as a coach and person."

Wisconsin is in desperate need of a starting left tackle following Kevin Heywood's season-ending ACL injury, and Heinzen could in theory be a plug-and-play starter. He's totaled 2,335 career snaps, 82 percent of which have come at left tackle. Heinzen started the 2024 season at left guard for the Chippewas, but made the switch back to left tackle in Week 8.

"My job and goal, and theirs is for me to be the starting left tackle, but I will play wherever they need me," he said, adding "I will always be grateful for Central Michigan University, coaching staff and players for helping me be the player and person I am today."

Heinzen has been somewhat permeable in pass protection throughout his career. His redshirt freshman season, his first year as a full-time left tackle, he allowed a whopping 44 pressures, per Pro Football Focus. He's since improved his pass-blocking, but still allowed a combined 55 pressures over the past two seasons and has surrendered four sacks in each of the years he's started on the offensive line.

The 6-foot-5, previously listed 310-pound lineman joins Jake Renfro, Riley Mahlman, Kerry Kodanko and JP Benzschawel as seniors in Blazek's room.