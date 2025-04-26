Ranking Wisconsin's position groups by confidence level post-spring

Spring practice has come and gone for the Badgers, and players now prep for finals before getting sent home for a brief summer break. We've learned a lot about this team through 15 practices, and even with some of the spring transfer portal dust still settling, Wisconsin's position rooms are largely locked in. With that, here's a ranking of every position group on the Badgers (excluding specialists) based on my confidence level heading into the summer. We'll work our way down from most confident (number one) to least confident (number 10):

1. CORNERBACK

Wisconsin cornerback D'Yoni Hill. (Photo by Ross Harried/BadgerBlitz.com)

This could change quickly if Nyzier Fourqurean loses his ongoing legal battle and is stripped of his eligibility, but at the moment, I'm easily the most confident in Paul Haynes' room. Returning Fourqurean and Ricardo Hallman, the two super-senior starting cornerbacks from last seasons's 14th-ranked passing defense in the nation is huge. Hallman has gotten stronger and faster, while Fourqurean should continue to be a reliable presence on the outside. Behind those two, Jacksonville State transfer Geimere Latimer flashed all spring in the nickel spot, while Miami (FL) transfer D'Yoni Hill offers an experienced backup option on the outside. Youngsters Omillio Agard and Jai'mier Scott also looked like promising pieces for the future this spring.

2. INSIDE LINEBACKER

Christian Alliegro could be the best player on the entire defense. Him and Tackett Curtis, who struggled at times last season but still possesses elite speed and physicality, make up another starting duo I feel very confident in. They're fast, experienced, and unlike last season when they had to rotate in behind two rather disappointing starters, their spots are locked down. The depth was harder to evaluate this spring, but notably, true freshman Cooper Catalano looked extremely instinctive and mature beyond his years.

3. RUNNING BACK

There's no proven starter or significant returning production here, but the Badgers have a stable of running backs who all bring something slightly different to the table. I'm very confident this room will produce, even if it's in the aggregate. Dilin Jones began to separate himself as the starter in spring camp, and he flashed good vision and physicality as a compact, one-cut style back. Darrion Dupree suffered an injury that limited his participation later in camp, but he's a talented pass-catcher out of the backfield and should take strides as a runner this fall. Meanwhile, Cade Yacamelli and Gideon Ituka seem capable of providing quality depth.

4. SAFETY

Much like the cornerbacks, two returning starter-level players who helped spearhead a stout pass defense in 2024 gives me plenty of confidence here. Preston Zachman figures to man the back end, while Austin Brown should spend lots of time in the box. Brown is big and physical while Zachman has great IQ and coverage instincts, recording plenty of interceptions this spring. Matt Jung, the D-III transfer, started to come on late this spring, and despite his humble background, he brings definite size and speed to the room. It's not a deep safety rotation, but the top of the position should be very solid.

5. QUARTERBACK

After watching the Badgers' quarterbacks sling it in person, I'm confident they have a capable starter in Billy Edwards, an intriguing backup in Danny O'Neil and a young raw talent in Carter Smith. That's just about all you can ask for in today's college football landscape. Edwards isn't exactly a high-end starter, but he's experienced, mobile, tough, and can make all the throws asked of him in offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes' scheme. This will be a run-first attack in the fall, so as long as Edwards takes care of the football, moves the sticks and connects on the occasional deep ball, this passing game should be just fine. O'Neil, meanwhile, picked up steam towards the end of spring camp and though his height (6-feet) still gives me pause, he's sneakily mobile and has a tangible, personable confidence about himself. This isn't the most exciting quarterback room but I'm confident it will be very serviceable come fall.

6. WIDE RECEIVER

I've been overly confident in the wide receiver room in Madison in recent seasons, only to be extremely let down. Now, the wideouts had to weather terrible quarterback play last fall and a dysfunctional offense in general, but they've still turned in some highly disappointing seasons in the Luke Fickell era. I don't know how much that will change in year one under new receivers coach Jordan Reid, but he appears to have some good things going. Anthony is the returning X receiver and if he can add some route-running and consistent hands to his game, he'll be extremely dangerous. His ability to stress defenses vertically is already a big plus. Jayden Ballard is running away with the other outside receiver spot, and he brings elite speed as well and was a spring camp darling. Trech Kekahuna proved to be a dangerous weapon in the slot when he was actually thrown the ball last fall. As for the backups, Joseph Griffin adds some size to the room while true freshman Eugene Hilton was another camp darling. This room may not boast much high-end talent (on paper), but it has more defined skillsets and should have the manpower it needs for Grimes' run-first approach.

7. DEFENSIVE LINE

I still need to see it on Saturdays, but this defensive line has certainly gotten bigger and appears to have gotten at least marginally more disruptive. I like the more defined skillsets on this year's defensive line. Parker Petersen is a strong man. Ben Barten is enormous. Charles Perkins is twitchy. Those three should be the top options at the position, in no particular order. Every defensive lineman that ran with the ones and twos flashed at times this spring. That's a welcome change from last spring, where the defensive line was essentially non-existent. Again, I still need to see it in a game setting, but the defensive trenches appear to be on the rise, even if it's ever so slightly.

8. TIGHT END

The transfer portal addition of Lance Mason helps a little, but I didn't see much from Nate Letton's room to warrant a whole lot of enthusiasm. Even with Mason now in the fold, the fate of this room seemingly rests on if junior Tucker Ashcraft can make a big leap. That doesn't fill me with confidence. It'll be interesting to see if some of the reserves, including Grant Stec and Jackson McGohan, can make an impact this fall. But this position has been something of a mess for years in Madison and it's hard to see that changing significantly in 2025.

9. OFFENSIVE LINE

There's just too many question marks to feel great about this offensive line. The big one is obviously left tackle. Kevin Heywood is lost for the year and the leading candidates to replace him are Leyton Nelson and now Central Michigan transfer Davis Heinzen. We have yet to see either player in Big Ten action. Right guard appears to be Kerry Kodanko's position to lose, but again, he's played just 21 career snaps. The three returning starters offer promise, but it's not like last season's offensive line was anything to write home about. Ultimately, Heywood's injury is very unfortunate and could be the catalyst for this group underperforming again in 2025. AJ Blazek may have the pieces he needs in the room, but will they come together cohesively?

10. OUTSIDE LINEBACKER