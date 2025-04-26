Wisconsin OL Jack Nelson Picked in Round 7 by the Atlanta Falcons

Jack Nelson is the next addition to the University of Wisconsin's proud NFL offensive line tradition. After starting four seasons in the trenches for the Badgers, the Stoughton, Wis., native became the program's latest NFL draftee when the Atlanta Falcons selected him with the 218th pick in the Seventh Round of the 2025 NFL Draft on Saturday in Green Bay. Nelson's selection marks the seventh straight draft where Wisconsin has seen at least one offensive lineman selected. Over the last 15 NFL Drafts, the Badgers have seen 18 offensive linemen drafted. "It means the world to carry on that legacy," Nelson said of the Wisconsin offensive line at the NFL Scouting Combine. "I feel like it's my responsibility to those that came before me, to those that come after me, to those that are there right now to give everything I got and put my best foot forward here."

A three-time honorable mention all-conference selection, Jack Nelson played in 3,188 snaps and started 51 games in four seasons for the Badgers. (Photo by Dan Sanger//BadgerBlitz Photographer)

Nelson was a highly decorated four-star prospect when he committed to the Badgers in October 2017. Ranked the No.198 overall prospect in the country and the No.19 offensive tackle in the 2020 class, Nelson was a two-time first-team all-state selection and the Joe Thomas Award winner as the state's top senior offensive lineman. Appearing in one game as a true freshman before redshirting, Nelson broke into the starting lineup at right guard, starting all 13 games and helping pave the way for the No. 2 rushing offense in the Big Ten (210.9 ypg) and the second-leading rusher in the conference (Braelon Allen - 105.7 ypg). With the graduation of Tyler Beach, Nelson shifted over to left tackle and remained there for his final three seasons. He recorded an 83.1 pass blocking rating via Pro Football Focus in his first season as a starter, the highest for the Badgers and the best for a UW lineman since Tyler Biadasz in 2019 (85.0). “They only travel so many guys," Nelson said. "You got to be able to play multiple positions. But I think I'm more suited toward tackle. That being said, though, if I had to jump in at guard, no problem. I remember playing guard a lot easier. It's a lot easier than tackle.”

Like many others on the offensive side of the ball, Nelson struggled under recently-fired offensive coordinator Phil Longo and offensive line coach Jack Bicknell Jr.. Nelson led the Big Ten with 12 penalties in 2023 (seven holding, five false start) and his pass blocking grade dipped to 70.6 (he did rank second for Badger offensive linemen with a 70.6 PFF offensive grade that season). However, Nelson rebounded with a career-best 79.9 overall grade last year, doing it against a schedule that saw UW face four teams in the AP Top 15. His grade included an 82.2 pass blocking grade, a career-best 75.2 run-blocking grade, and allowing one sack and nine pressures across 393 total pass-blocking snaps, both career lows. Most importantly, his penalties were cut in half. A three-time honorable mention all-conference selection, Nelson played in 3,188 snaps and started 51 games in four seasons for the Badgers. "I've only missed one game in four seasons as a starter," Nelson said. "I've got a year at right guard, (three years) at left tackle. I am not only durable and experienced, I've had four offensive line coaches in five years, so it shows my adaptability and how I deal with adversity." A pulled left hamstring during training kept Nelson from playing in the Reese’s Senior Bowl and the NFL Scouting Combine. He skipped run and jump drills at the combine and Wisconsin's pro day, but completed 26 bench press reps at 225 pounds. “Ultimately, when it comes down to it, I’m a football player,” Nelson said. “I’ve got a lot of great film out there. ... Just because I can’t run fast or something like that, that shouldn’t take away from anything.” Nelson gives Wisconsin at least one selected player in every NFL Draft since 1979, trailing only Michigan and USC (1939), Florida (1952), Miami (Fla.) (1975), and Notre Dame and Iowa (1978).

Jack Nelson's Strengths via NFL.com

* Easy out of his stance and into lateral movement. * Play quickness helps reach and seal the backside block. * Possesses above-average range as a run blocker. * Works and strains to stay connected to his run block. * Protection bolstered by instincts and recognition of games. * Can flip hips and scramble to recover the edge against speed. * Resets hands to improve leverage and control in protection.

Jack Nelson's Weaknesses via NFL.com