Wisconsin Linked To Multiple Transfer Portal Prospects

Wisconsin's search for the next John Tonje remains in the early stages.

With the program having transitioned to offseason mode for the past week, the Badgers coaching staff has started to examine how to build next season's roster without a season class that accounted for 61.8 percent of the team's minutes, 61.0 percent of its points, and 50.1 percent of its rebounds.

The good news is that more than 1,000 players have submitted their names to the college basketball transfer portal since the transfer window opened a week ago.

With reserve point guards Camren Hunter and Daniel Freitag (reportedly) the UW players currently in the transfer portal, the Badgers have multiple scholarships to work with in order to add depth and experience to both the frontcourt and backcourt.

Here is an updated look at some of Wisconsin's reported targets and interests.

Part One: Early Transfer Portal Targets Linked to Wisconsin