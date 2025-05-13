Published May 13, 2025
Inside the Rankings: Wisconsin Badgers' 2026 Recruiting Class
circle avatar
Jon McNamara  •  BadgerBlitz
Editor
Twitter
@McNamaraRivals

With a new commitment for Wisconsin in the 2026 recruiting class, it is time to go back inside the numbers and break down how each recruit factors into the team total on Rivals.com.

To explain the basics, players are assigned a set number of points based on their Rivals Rating (RR). A 6.1-ranked prospect receives 150 points, a 6.0-ranked prospect receives 135, a 5.9 ranked prospects receives 120, and so on down the line in increments of 15.

Advertisement

Additionally, players ranked in the Rivals250 receive bonus points depending on how high they are ranked. The No. 1 prospect in the country gets +100 bonus points. The No. 25 prospects gets +55 bonus points. The No. 166 prospects gets +19 bonus points... And all those bonus points are added to the points they receive for their Rivals Rating.

It is important to note that only the top 20 ranked recruits for each school count in the team race. So if a school has 25 commits, we are only counting the top 20.

Rivals Rating points for Top 20 rated commits + Rivals250 Bonus Points = Total Points

It is all explained in greater detail here - Rankings Formula.

TEAM RANKINGS | POINT VALUES | COMMITMENT LIST | 2026 OFFERS |

Wisconsin's 2026 Recruiting Class
NAMERRPOINTSBONUSTOTAL

QB Ryan Hopkins

5.8

105


105

WR Tayshon Bardo

5.7

90


90

EDGE Carmelow Reed

5.7

90


90

LB Aden Reeder

5.7

90

90

CB Carsen Eloms

5.6

75

75

OL Benjamin Novak

5.5

60


60

OL Maddox Cochrane

5.5

60


60

Star average: 3.14

GRAND

TOTAL

570

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

INSIDE THE BIG TEN RANKINGS

Big Ten Rankings
RankSchoolTotal CommitsAveragePoints

1

USC

28

3.68

2659

2

Ohio State

13

4.08

1777

3

Penn State

17

3.41

1566

4

Oregon

8

4.25

1218

5

Illinois

13

3.31

1142

6

Washington

10

3.3

927

7

Iowa

9

3.33

840

8

Minnesota

10

2.8

750

9

Rutgers

8

3.38

675

10

Indiana

8

3.0

645

11

Michigan

5

4.0

602

12

Wisconsin

7

3.14

570

13

Maryland

5

3.2

531

14

Purdue

6

3.17

465

15

UCLA

4

3.75

418

16

Nebraska

4

3.25

378

17

Michigan State

4

3.5

336

18

Northwestern

3

3.0

180

_________________________________________________


*Chat about this article in The Badgers' Den

*Check out our videos, interviews, and Q&As on our YouTube channel

*Subscribe and listen to the BadgerBlitz.com podcast (as seen on Apple, Google, Spotify and wherever you listen to podcasts)

*Follow us on Twitter: @McNamaraRivals, @TheBadgerNation, @_Perko_, @seamus_rohrer, @DonnieSlusher_

*Like us on Facebook