New 2026 Wisconsin Badgers offers in May and why they matter moving forward

The Wisconsin coaching staff handed out a number of new offers across the country during the current live contact period (April 15 through May 24).
And while the bulk of the scholarships have gone out to underclassmen, the Badgers have also targeted a handful of rising seniors with official visits right around the corner.
Following are new offers for UW in the 2026 class and how they could impact a group that currently has seven commitments.
The competition: Committed to Maryland, but Miami, among other schools, is also in the mix
Why the offer matters for Wisconsin: This one makes a ton of sense for Wisconsin. The Badgers have just two officials on the horizon from projected cornerbacks - current commit Carsen Eloms and top target Jamyan Theodore. In a class where UW likely needs three players at the position, look for assistant coach Paul Haynes to extend a few more offers over the next 10 days.