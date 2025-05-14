Anatomy of a Position: Wisconsin Badgers Special Teams

Today, we conclude with a breakdown of the specialists. As always, it starts with recruiting.

Where did each player come from? How have they progressed? What do their futures hold?

How did Wisconsin's spring roster come to be? This week, BadgerBlitz.com is looking at each position and breaking down its origins:

Note: Players listed above were added via high school recruiting, not the transfer portal.

2021: Illinois kicker Nate Van Zelst chose a walk-on offer from Wisconsin over scholarships from Air Force, Army, Eastern Illinois and Yale. The Badgers let both Tyler Bittmann (Iowa State) and Owen Konopacki (Air Force) leave the state.

2022: Gavin Lahm, an in-state kicker from Kaukauna, was the lone specialist Wisconsin added in this class. He was a first-team all-state by pick by the WFCA and Associated Press as a senior.

Via the transfer portal, the Badgers signed Vito Calvaruso, a kicker from Arkansas. He was on full scholarship at UW but entered the transfer portal after one year with the program.

2023: Via the transfer portal, Wisconsin added a scholarship kicker in Nathanial Vakos and a scholarship punter in Atticus Bertrams. Both are projected starters in 2025.

The Badgers also landed walk-on long snapper Keane Bessert in this class, though he transferred to Kansas State after one season with the program.

2024: Via the transfer portal, Wisconsin landed signatures from Gianni Smith, a kickoff specialist, as well as Cayson Ffeiffer, who took over for Peter Bowden at long snapper. In-state seniors Sean West (kicker) and Deed Capper (long snapper) were also part of this class.

2025: Erik Schmidt, a three-star kicker from Marquette University, was committed to Wisconsin but flipped to Notre Dame just before Signing Day. That could prove to be a critical lose because of Schmidt's ability to kick, kickoff and punt at the next level.

Things were busy for specialists in the transfer portal for Wisconsin. Kickers Nate Van Zelst and Gavin Lahm both entered; Van Zelst remains uncommitted but Lahm returned to the Badgers. Long snapper Eli Stein (Purdue) lasted just a few months on campus and is now on Cincinnati's roster. Just recently, UW replaced him with Nick Levy (Purdue), who is expected to be on scholarship, and Andrew Goodman (Tulane), a projected walk-on. Stone Anderson (Michigan) was also brought on for depth at punter and took part in spring camp.