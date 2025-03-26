Premium content
Early transfer portal targets linked with the Wisconsin Badgers
Jon McNamara  •  BadgerBlitz
Though the NCAA Tournament is gearing up for the Sweet 16 this weekend, college basketball's transfer portal is also in full swing.

BadgerBlitz.com takes a look at some early targets on Wisconsin's transfer portal board.

Nuts and bolts: Averaged 13.5 points, 3.1 rebounds and 3.1 assists this past season. Started all 32 games and averaged 33.8 minutes per contest as a senior. Huibregtse has one year of eligibility remaining.

Why it would make sense: Adding Huibregtse would give the Badgers a veteran guard on a roster looking to replace seniors Kamari McGee and Max Klesmit. Not only is Huibregtse a Wisconsin native - he scored 1,312 career points at Grafton High School - he was recruited to Wright State by Sharif Chambliss, who is now on staff at Wisconsin. He shot 37.5 percent from 3-point range last season but 41.7 from distance as a junior.

