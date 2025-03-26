Early transfer portal targets linked with the Wisconsin Badgers

Though the NCAA Tournament is gearing up for the Sweet 16 this weekend, college basketball's transfer portal is also in full swing.
BadgerBlitz.com takes a look at some early targets on Wisconsin's transfer portal board.
Nuts and bolts: Averaged 13.5 points, 3.1 rebounds and 3.1 assists this past season. Started all 32 games and averaged 33.8 minutes per contest as a senior. Huibregtse has one year of eligibility remaining.
Why it would make sense: Adding Huibregtse would give the Badgers a veteran guard on a roster looking to replace seniors Kamari McGee and Max Klesmit. Not only is Huibregtse a Wisconsin native - he scored 1,312 career points at Grafton High School - he was recruited to Wright State by Sharif Chambliss, who is now on staff at Wisconsin. He shot 37.5 percent from 3-point range last season but 41.7 from distance as a junior.