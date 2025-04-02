Wisconsin Forward Chris Hodges Will Transfer for Final Season

Wisconsin's first recruit of its 2021 recruiting class, Hodges never found his footing after the COVID-19 pandemic caused him to opt out of his senior season due to health concerns. Going more than two years without playing competitive basketball after redshirting as a true freshman, Hodges averaged 0.1 points and 1.7 minutes over 40 appearances in the last three seasons.

MADISON, Wis. – University of Wisconsin forward Chris Hodges is the latest to put his name into the transfer portal and will explore other options as a graduate transfer. He is the third reserve from this season’s roster to enter the portal, joining guards Camren Hunter and Daniel Freitag .

He appeared in 14 of UW’s 35 games as a redshirt freshman, averaging 2.2 minutes and going 1-for-3 from the field, 1.9 minutes in 11 games with one point as a sophomore, and 15 minutes in 15 games with one point last season.

His most extensive play came in a three-game stretch in January 2023 when senior forward Tyler Wahl was out of the lineup with an injured ankle. Of the 30 minutes, 24 seconds Hodges logged that season, 10:10 came in those same three games against Illinois, Michigan State, and Indiana. After playing 4:28 at Maryland on Jan.25, Hodges made only four more appearances the rest of the season.

In his final two seasons, Hodges only saw the court for meaningful minutes in four games when UW was in foul trouble. He finished his UW career going 1-for-10 from the floor and 2-for-8 from the free throw line with nine rebounds and four blocks.

Hodges is the third player from Wisconsin's 2021 recruiting class to transfer, joining guard Chucky Hepburn (Louisville) and forward Matthew Mors (South Dakota State). Only reserve forward Markus Ilver completed his eligibility with the Badgers.