MADISON, Wis. – The University of Wisconsin will play no postseason games for the first time since 1995, but to rule the 2019-20 season a failure couldn’t be further from the truth. In reality, this past season might be one of the finest in the history of the program considering the circumstances. “Look what we’ve accomplished,” head coach Greg Gard said Thursday. “If this is how it’s going to end, you’ve ended with as big of a bang as you could possibly have. You’ve gone out on top.” The triumphant moment happened on Saturday, a 60-56 victory at Indiana. It was the eighth straight victory for the program, earned them a share of the 19th regular season conference championship in school history and clinched the top seed in the Big Ten Tournament.



Brad Davison is one of nine seniors expected to return next season at Wisconsin. (Darren Lee)

Leading scorer Nate Reuvers (35) is expected to anchor Wisconsin's front court in 2020-21 (Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)