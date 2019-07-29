On Monday, the Wisconsin athletic department provided an update on men's basketball assistant coach Howard Moore via a statement from his family. Based on the release, Moore will not be on the sidelines during the 2019-20 season as he "will now be moving to a long-term care and rehabilitation facility to continue the focus on his recovery and health."

Here is the full statement sent out by Wisconsin's athletic communications department:

"University of Wisconsin men’s basketball assistant coach Howard Moore recently experienced a medical issue at his Madison area home that required ambulatory transportation to a local hospital. During the transportation to the hospital, Howard underwent cardiac arrest and has been receiving care by the doctors, nurses and staff at the hospital.

"Howard will now be moving to a long-term care and rehabilitation facility to continue the focus on his recovery and health. He will not coach during the upcoming 2019-20 season.

"The Moore Family greatly appreciates the outpouring of love and support from the greater Madison and Chicago communities, the Badgers and Big Ten families and all whose lives Howard and his family have touched. Please continue to keep Howard and his son, Jerell, in your prayers."

In late May, Moore and his family were involved in a terrible car accident in Michigan that claimed the lives of his wife, Jennifer, and daughter, Jaidyn. A previous statement released by Wisconsin noted Moore's son, Jerrell, "suffered injuries" but was "expected to recover."