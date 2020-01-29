The redshirt sophomore, who was a fixture in the Badgers' starting lineup this season, did not play in UW's loss to Iowa on Monday due to a “personal matter.” Wisconsin fell, 68-62 to the No. 18 Hawkeyes.

Kobe King announced his intentions to transfer from the University of Wisconsin on his Intagram account Wednesday evening.

Head coach Greg Gard released a statement just after King's announcement.

“Being a student-athlete in the Wisconsin’s men’s basketball program is a special privilege and opportunity, and I’m disappointed that Kobe has chosen to leave, particularly at this point in time,” Gard said. “But I respect his right to do what he feels is in his best interest. I wish Kobe all the best.

“We are a resilient team. I am confident in our staff and players. We are moving forward fully committed to each other and to achieving our collective goals.”

King averaged 10.0 points in 19 games for the Badgers. Monday, he was replaced in the starting lineup by true freshman Tyler Wahl.

In the last year, Tai Strickland and Taylor Currie have also elected to transfer from Wisconsin.