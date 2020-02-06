Helland had been the strength and conditioning coach for the Wisconsin men’s basketball program since 2013 but was placed on administrative leave on Monday following an allegation that he used a racial epithet.

MADISON, Wis . - Erik Helland , director of strength and conditioning at the University of Wisconsin, resigned his position Thursday afternoon, according to a statement released by the school’s athletic department.

“UW Athletics administration was informed last weekend that Helland, while recounting a story from earlier in his NBA career, had used a racial epithet in the presence of multiple Wisconsin men’s basketball student-athletes,” according to the statement. “UW Athletics confirmed that assertion on Sunday. UW Athletics works to promote a safe and welcoming environment for its student-athletes and staff and the aforementioned language used does not align with the values of the athletic department, men’s basketball program or the university."

Helland did not travel with the men’s basketball team to Minnesota for the team’s 70-52 loss Wednesday.

A report in the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Wednesday said the epithet involved Kobe King, who announced he was leaving the team late last month. In the released statement, UW Athletics called that allegation “inaccurate.”

“UW Athletics has no evidence -- nor has it been alleged to the athletic department -- that Helland directed racially insensitive language toward any member of the men’s basketball team,” the statement said.

King thanked Helland in an Instagram post following his departure from the program.

Helland joined Wisconsin from the Chicago Bulls, where he served as the team’s head strength and conditioning coach since 2001. Credited by former Wisconsin players on the Badgers' back-to-back Final Four runs in 2014 and 2015, Helland was promoted to UW's director of strength and conditioning and oversaw the programs and facilities for all UW athletic teams in June 2015.





