Wisconsin coaches discuss 2022 defensive signees

BadgerBlitz.com compiled quotes from Chryst and his assistants regarding those players who are slated to play on offense . We also brought together thoughts from the staff on those slated for the defensive side of the ball -- and Cade Yacamelli , whose position is still to be determined.

MADISON -- Wisconsin signed 14 players for its 2022 class on Wednesday. Head coach Paul Chryst and his staff were made available in the early afternoon to discuss the latest group of future Badgers to join the program.

Defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard on what stands out about Brown and the way he thinks he can use him:

"To me, the thing about Austin when you turned it on was just physicality, playmaking play speed, confidence. Extremely talented, and the more you talk to him, he just loves to compete, loves being a teammate, loves being a leader. Really, really fun to get to know him over the last couple years.

"You just see the amount of ways that he makes plays. He's an athlete, true athlete, not just a safety or not just a football player. On the field, off the field, he handles his business. He's a pretty, pretty impressive kid."

On recruiting quarterbacks that also play defense and if he sees that in Brown in understanding the bigger picture of an offense:

"That's a big piece to me of safety, especially with what we do is football IQ, and being able to see the game. And to me, as a quarterback, you have to be able to communicate, you have to be able to see kind of big picture and understand big picture and go make plays, and being a leader in that huddle, every single play and showing up every day and being that guy.

"So that was kind of the first thing that popped out was when he was on the offensive side of the ball and just how he ran the ball, the physicality, ability to stick his foot in the ground. Then, the more you watch to see the defense and obviously transitioning more to that athlete role on offense, playing running back and receiver but still patrolling the middle of the field for them. Just ton of plays. The highlight just keeps going on and on and on and on. It's really cool to see."